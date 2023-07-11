News

Los Altos man killed in Highway 237 crash on Saturday

by Bay City News Service

A crash on state Highway 237 killed a 47-year-old Los Altos man Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Officers said that at 5:09 p.m., a 2004 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on the highway west of North First Street when it began to veer left into the median.

Once the car was in the median, it traveled across all lanes of traffic and veered off the roadway. The car then drove onto the right shoulder of the road and hit a concrete barrier.

The car then veered to the left into the third lane, where it collided with a 2020 Toyota Tundra, and then veered again into the median and crashed into a metal guard rail, said officers.

The Honda Civic remained at the median shoulder and partially blocked a lane in the highway.

The driver of the vehicle, a Los Altos man, sustained major injuries and later died at a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota Tundra was not injured, said officers.

CHP said the Honda Civic driver's identity will be released by the Santa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be involved in the crash.

Anyone with more information about the crash is encourage to contact CHP at 408-961-0900.

