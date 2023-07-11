Los Altos man killed in Highway 237 crash on Saturday

A crash on state Highway 237 killed a 47-year-old Los Altos man Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Officers said that at 5:09 p.m., a 2004 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on the highway west of North First Street when it began to veer left into the median.

Once the car was in the median, it traveled across all lanes of traffic and veered off the roadway. The car then drove onto the right shoulder of the road and hit a concrete barrier.

The car then veered to the left into the third lane, where it collided with a 2020 Toyota Tundra, and then veered again into the median and crashed into a metal guard rail, said officers.

The Honda Civic remained at the median shoulder and partially blocked a lane in the highway.