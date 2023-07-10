News

Two people who died in separate Caltrain collisions last week ID'd as Mountain View residents

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

The two individuals who were struck and killed by Caltrain in separate incidents on July 6 were Mountain View residents, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

Caltrain passenger engines pass each other in Palo Alto. File photo by Veronica Weber.

The first collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on July 6 at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing. The coroner's office identified the deceased resident as Mary Westreich, 36, of Mountain View.

The second collision on July 6 occurred at the East Meadow Drive crossing around 12:10 p.m. The coroner's office identified the person who was struck as 44-year-old Peter Ebert of Mountain View.

Caltrain reported that there have been four fatalities this year, including the two that happened July 6.

The manner of death for both cases is still pending, the coroner's office said.

Help is available

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454. People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

