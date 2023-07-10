Two people who died in separate Caltrain collisions last week ID'd as Mountain View residents

The two individuals who were struck and killed by Caltrain in separate incidents on July 6 were Mountain View residents, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

The first collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. on July 6 at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing. The coroner's office identified the deceased resident as Mary Westreich, 36, of Mountain View.

The second collision on July 6 occurred at the East Meadow Drive crossing around 12:10 p.m. The coroner's office identified the person who was struck as 44-year-old Peter Ebert of Mountain View.

Caltrain reported that there have been four fatalities this year, including the two that happened July 6.

The manner of death for both cases is still pending, the coroner's office said.