Guest opinion: Extend the state law that streamlines new homes

Part of the solution is a common-sense state law that streamlines local approval of infill homes: Senate Bill 35 of 2016. Now we must extend and strengthen that law, by passing Senate Bill 423 . Both bills were championed by a broad coalition of housing, environmental and labor advocates. This bill faces its toughest vote next Tuesday, at the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee.

A cause of this housing crisis is that new infill homes must run a byzantine, lengthy and unpredictable gauntlet of local approval processes. There are many choke points where a reviewer can reject the proposal or impose costly changes that make it financially infeasible.

The median home price in the Bay Area exceeds $1.1 million . The ratio of home price to annual income is higher in the Bay Area than almost anywhere else in the nation; more than 9-to-1 in San Francisco and San Jose, compared to 5.5-to-1 in New York and Seattle, and 2.5-to-one in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Californians pay the third-highest rents in the nation. More than 30,000 people in the Bay Area are homeless.

California has a housing shortage. Part of the problem is tortuous local processes for approving construction of new homes – which drive up rents and mortgages, and often block homes altogether.

My family escaped oppression in the Soviet Union and came to California looking for opportunity and a better life. Sadly, this is increasingly difficult for new generations of migrants. For instance, the State Department cautioned Afghan refugees against trying to come here.

SB 35’s streamlining has been a powerful tool for developing affordable housing. In its first four years, nearly 18,000 units were proposed under the law, according to the Terner Center’s recent analysis of government data . About three-quarters of these homes were affordable, and nearly two-thirds were for the Bay Area. Cities approved about two-thirds of the proposed homes; most of the remainder were still in the pipeline as of the analysis.

What kind of streamlining? Permits must be issued within three or six months, depending on the project’s size. A locality cannot apply discretionary rules or CEQA – cumbersome and unpredictable processes that often block developments that satisfy all relevant standards.

What kind of new homes? They must be multi-unit developments with affordable homes. Specifically, 50% of the homes in a development must be affordable if a city missed its target for affordable homes (like Mountain View has in recent years), and 10% must be affordable if a city missed its target for market-rate homes. Also, a covered development must be located on an urban infill site and comply with a city’s objective zoning and design standards.

Which local governments? Those that have not made sufficient progress towards building their fair share of new housing under the state’s planning rules . This status is determined every two years, based on progress reports from local to state governments. About 95% of the state’s population lives in covered localities.

Unfortunately, SB 35 will sunset at the end of 2025 – unless the legislature extends it. Housing advocates are proud to support this year’s SB 423 , which will maintain this powerful housing tool for another decade.

Cupertino approved The Rise at the former Vallco Mall site, near Apple Park. This 50-acre mixed-use development will include more than 2,400 homes, half of which will be affordable. A court upheld the city’s streamlined approval of this SB 35 project.

Berkeley approved Jordan Court . It houses 34 low-income seniors on a church property. When opposition from some neighbors threatened to delay the project and jeopardize its funding, the church successfully used SB 35 to advance the project.

We must act now. Our region’s worst-in-the-nation housing costs are displacing our friends, relatives and neighbors. They also are locking out newcomers from our region’s job opportunities, tolerant culture and mild weather. We need abundant housing for all. To get there, we need lots of new infill homes in multi-unit developments, right here. The state must continue to streamline the local home approval process.

Guest opinion: Extend the state law that streamlines new homes