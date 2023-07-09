Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

• David Lindsey Elder, 75, a resident of Atherton who co-founded Atherton Capital, served on the local Boy Scouts board, never missed a Stanford football game and was a musician, poet and humorist, on April 12.

• Kathleen Joynes, 74, a resident of Palo Alto who was a fashion and textile designer and teacher, a reading tutor, and lover of nature and spending time with family, on June 13.

• Barbara Goodman Kessler, 91, a resident of Los Altos who taught private clarinet lessons out of her home, developed courses in the application of existential philosophy at community colleges, was a marriage, family and child counselor and enjoyed travels to Europe with her husband, on June 18.

• Jeanne E. Kirby, 94, a San Jose resident formerly of Portola Valley who worked for Stanford Research Institute and Ormondale Elementary School, was an avid reader and library volunteer, on June 18.