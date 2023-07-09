News

Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Local residents who have died recently include:

David Lindsey Elder, 75, a resident of Atherton who co-founded Atherton Capital, served on the local Boy Scouts board, never missed a Stanford football game and was a musician, poet and humorist, on April 12.

Kathleen Joynes, 74, a resident of Palo Alto who was a fashion and textile designer and teacher, a reading tutor, and lover of nature and spending time with family, on June 13.

Barbara Goodman Kessler, 91, a resident of Los Altos who taught private clarinet lessons out of her home, developed courses in the application of existential philosophy at community colleges, was a marriage, family and child counselor and enjoyed travels to Europe with her husband, on June 18.

Jeanne E. Kirby, 94, a San Jose resident formerly of Portola Valley who worked for Stanford Research Institute and Ormondale Elementary School, was an avid reader and library volunteer, on June 18.

Laurie Lacob, 65, a resident of Woodside who worked in strategic communications and film production, volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House and Stanford Cancer Council, adored adventure travel and trips with her children and grandchildren, on June 19.

Constance Joy Reist, 78, a Palo Alto resident who taught P.E. and science at Jane Lathrop Middle School, loved everything from world travel to ballroom dancing to English riding, and was an active member of New Beginnings Community Church, on June 6.

Carolee White, 84, a Palo Alto resident who traveled the world, volunteered with the Junior League and Peninsula Volunteers, was a devoted wife, sister, mother and friend and whose grandchildren were her greatest joy, on June 22.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at PaloAltoOnline.com/obituaries.

