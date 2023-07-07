Mountain View's first-ever housing director, Wayne Chen wants to focus on affordable housing and funding partnerships

“I would say that probably in the next six or seven years, we’re going to see many – if not most – of those units come to be completed,” Chen said.

Chen said a priority of the Housing Department is to advance the affordable housing and below-market-rate (BMR) projects in the pipeline, totaling approximately 1,690 units. Of those units, 1,310 are in all-affordable housing developments and 380 units would be below-market-rate.

Chen’s new role comes with the city’s adoption of the 2023-24 budget , passed last month, which formed a new Housing Department to address resources needed to implement existing programs and execute new initiatives.

“(The Housing Director role) shows the community, the region and the state, how committed the city is to housing and affordable housing and responding to the needs that we all know are there,” said Wayne Chen, who will lead the department.

“We’re trying to reduce barriers and increase access to housing ... That’s going to be one of our themes that will be really looked at in the next year and going forward. Not just creating programs, but how do we have people be aware and connect to them,” Chen said.

Building affordable units is just a first step, Chen said. He said he also wants to make the process to access affordable housing more transparent for all community members.

The nearly 1,700 affordable units expected to be developed in the coming years would nearly double the number of existing affordable homes, but paying for it all remains a big challenge. There is an estimated gap of approximately $50 million to fully fund the affordable housing projects in the pipeline, according to the 2023-24 budget. The City Council is exploring a potential 2024 revenue measure to address this funding need.

Chen, who currently serves as the city’s assistant director of community development, said he has seen a 50% increase in affordable housing units since joining the city in 2016. There were approximately 1,200 affordable units in Mountain View in 2016, compared to 1,800 units today.

“We’re working with a lot of grassroots organizations to help lift up their voices in terms of both the needs that they see in the community – especially the multicultural community – but also, (these organizations) are very interested in helping to be part of the solution,” Chen said. “Folks are not just saying, ‘Hey, we have needs,' but they're trying to say, ‘How can we participate? How can we help?’”

Chen also plans to seek new partnerships with other public agencies, nonprofits, philanthropies and the private sector to better carry out the department's housing goals. These partnerships would involve both outside funding and implementation of housing projects.

"We've worked on homelessness and unsheltered persons and families over the last couple of years, and having a strategy can really help us be very intentional about how we approach that important topic,” Chen said.

The department will also develop more strategies to address tenant displacement and homelessness, but of which will come to the City Council in the fall this year.

“This is a really exciting time for the city. There’s a lot of things that we’re working on in the short term and a lot of things we’re working on that will take time, Chen said. “We have a great team in the city, and we’re really excited to get to work.”

The city had to identify enough potential sites to accommodate more than 11,000 new housing units in the next eight years. The City Council asserted in its approved document that it could reasonably build 16,000 units in the next eight years, giving Mountain View a strong buffer above its requirement.

The 2023-31 housing element , a state-mandated document that must be updated every eight years, must demonstrate how the city plans to accommodate housing growth over the next eight years. This past cycle was particularly challenging because the state required cities across California, including Mountain View, to build more housing units than ever before .

“(Chen’s) innovative mindset and creativity in finding housing solutions, especially for affordable housing, will serve the city and housing staff well in the years to come as we build a new Housing Department and advance the ambitious projects in the city’s housing element,” said City Manager Kimbra McCarthy in a city news release.

Prior to joining the City of Mountain View, Chen was with the City of San José Housing Department for nine years in various positions overseeing policy, the federal grants program and the rent stabilization program.

Chen’s past work with Mountain View includes overseeing multiple housing programs including below-market-rate housing; the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) program for the development of 100% affordable housing projects; the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership (HOME) programs; and the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA) and Mobile Home Rent Stabilization Ordinance (MHRSO).

Mountain View's first-ever housing director, Wayne Chen wants to focus on affordable housing and funding partnerships