Mountain View police seek suspect after teenage girl was grabbed, inappropriately touched on Bay Trail

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 7, 2023, 12:47 pm 0
Mountain View police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly inappropriately touched a teenage girl while she ran on the Bay Trail earlier this week.

The 17-year-old victim, a Palo Alto resident, was jogging along the trail around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, when she saw a man walking his bicycle towards her, police said in a statement Friday. "The teen said the man approached her and asked if she spoke Spanish, then asked if she knew how to get back to a hotel, but never stated specifically which hotel he was trying to get to," police said.

The suspect then reportedly asked to see the victim's cell phone to help him reach the hotel, police said. He then wrapped his arm around her, pulled her toward him and touched her inappropriately.

"The teen quickly pushed the suspect away and ran away," the statement said. "She flagged down an unknown female passerby, who walked with her to her car."

The teenage victim reported the incident the following day at the police station. She described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a "medium build, a dark complexion, short, black, wavy or straight hair, and no facial hair," police said. At the time, the man was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark tennis shoes.

"The suspect's bicycle was described as a cruiser style, possibly electric, with black and white lettering," police added. "The bicycle also had two cell phones mounted upon the handlebars and had a forward-facing white light."

Anyone with any information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Det. Angelica Espitia at [email protected]

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

