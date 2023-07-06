Person dies at Caltrain East Meadow crossing

Caltrain has reported that a southbound train fatally struck a person at the East Meadow Drive crossing on Thursday, July 6 at 12:10 p.m.

Emergency personnel were on scene and train service was stopped in the incident area. There are approximately 68 passengers onboard train #508, with no other injuries reported. Transit Police cleared the northbound track as of 12:47 p.m., with train movement at 20 mph speed restrictions.

This is Caltrain’s fourth fatality of the year, and the second one on the same day, the transportation agency reported. Mountain View police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train operated by Caltrain early Thursday morning in Mountain View, according to transit officials.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing, according to a Caltrain news release.

Help is available