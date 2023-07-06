News

Person dies at Caltrain East Meadow crossing

Transit police are currently working the area

by Palo Alto Weekly Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Caltrain passenger engines pass each other in Palo Alto. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain has reported that a southbound train fatally struck a person at the East Meadow Drive crossing on Thursday, July 6 at 12:10 p.m.

Emergency personnel were on scene and train service was stopped in the incident area. There are approximately 68 passengers onboard train #508, with no other injuries reported. Transit Police cleared the northbound track as of 12:47 p.m., with train movement at 20 mph speed restrictions.

This is Caltrain’s fourth fatality of the year, and the second one on the same day, the transportation agency reported. Mountain View police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train operated by Caltrain early Thursday morning in Mountain View, according to transit officials.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing, according to a Caltrain news release.

Help is available

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.

Read more: How to help those in crisis

