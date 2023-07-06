News

Pedestrian fatally struck by Caltrain in Mountain View at Rengstorff crossing

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 6, 2023, 10:16 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Northbound Caltrain pulls out of the downtown Palo Alto train station on July 24, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Mountain View police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train operated by Caltrain early Thursday in Mountain View, according to transit officials.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing. The final cause of death and identification of the victim will be determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, according to a Caltrain news release.

The northbound track is operating at 10 mph speed restrictions, but the first scheduled train is not until nearly 4:22 a.m. northbound and 4:51 a.m. southbound, according to Caltrain's online schedule. The news release did not mention any impact on train service for Thursday.

The train involved in the collision had 14 passengers on board and no other injuries were reported. This marks Caltrain's third fatality of 2023.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Pedestrian fatally struck by Caltrain in Mountain View at Rengstorff crossing

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 6, 2023, 10:16 am

Mountain View police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train operated by Caltrain early Thursday in Mountain View, according to transit officials.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing. The final cause of death and identification of the victim will be determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, according to a Caltrain news release.

The northbound track is operating at 10 mph speed restrictions, but the first scheduled train is not until nearly 4:22 a.m. northbound and 4:51 a.m. southbound, according to Caltrain's online schedule. The news release did not mention any impact on train service for Thursday.

The train involved in the collision had 14 passengers on board and no other injuries were reported. This marks Caltrain's third fatality of 2023.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.