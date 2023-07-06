Pedestrian fatally struck by Caltrain in Mountain View at Rengstorff crossing

Mountain View police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by a southbound train operated by Caltrain early Thursday in Mountain View, according to transit officials.

The collision occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing. The final cause of death and identification of the victim will be determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, according to a Caltrain news release.

The northbound track is operating at 10 mph speed restrictions, but the first scheduled train is not until nearly 4:22 a.m. northbound and 4:51 a.m. southbound, according to Caltrain's online schedule. The news release did not mention any impact on train service for Thursday.

The train involved in the collision had 14 passengers on board and no other injuries were reported. This marks Caltrain's third fatality of 2023.