Google offers update on housing commitment, announces launch of new affordable housing portal

Google is touting big progress on its commitment to build thousands of new homes in the Bay Area, and announced the launch of a new online portal where Bay Area residents can search for and find affordable housing.

Scott Foster, Google’s vice president of real estate and workplace services, said in the update that Google is still committed to creating or preserving 20,000 homes in the Bay Area.

“As of today, we’ve put the resources and investments in place to enable more than 80% of that goal,” Foster wrote in the June 29 announcement.

“Meanwhile, our work with local elected officials and residents to rezone $750 million worth of our land has paved the way for up to 12,900 units to be built in Mountain View and San José as part of our mixed-use development plans,” Foster continued. “This includes up to 7,000 units entitled within our North Bayshore Master Plan, which the City of Mountain View unanimously voted to approve earlier this month.”

Foster also announced that Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, helped the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority to launch the new Doorway Housing Portal, an online database of affordable housing available in the Bay Area.