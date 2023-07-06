Google offers update on housing commitment, announces launch of new affordable housing portal

Google is touting big progress on its commitment to build thousands of new homes in the Bay Area, and announced the launch of a new online portal where Bay Area residents can search for and find affordable housing.
Scott Foster, Google’s vice president of real estate and workplace services, said in the update that Google is still committed to creating or preserving 20,000 homes in the Bay Area.
“As of today, we’ve put the resources and investments in place to enable more than 80% of that goal,” Foster wrote in the June 29 announcement.
“Meanwhile, our work with local elected officials and residents to rezone $750 million worth of our land has paved the way for up to 12,900 units to be built in Mountain View and San José as part of our mixed-use development plans,” Foster continued. “This includes up to 7,000 units entitled within our North Bayshore Master Plan, which the City of Mountain View unanimously voted to approve earlier this month.”
Foster also announced that Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, helped the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority to launch the new Doorway Housing Portal, an online database of affordable housing available in the Bay Area.
“The online portal was developed with pro bono support from Google.org Fellows, a team that includes Google researchers, designers, product managers and software engineers,” Foster said.
Google’s announcement comes amid uncertainty around how market conditions will continue to impact large developments. Earlier this year, the tech company decided to cut 350 affordable units from its Mountain View North Bayshore project, citing economic infeasibility.
“We’ve made steady progress, but it hasn’t been without its challenges,” Foster wrote in the June 29 announcement. “And while we expect more periods of slowdown and others of acceleration, we remain committed to working alongside local governments and organizations to address the rising need for housing in our community.”
