Mountain View City Council approves road diet for El Monte Avenue to improve bike, pedestrian safety

El Monte Avenue in Mountain View will be going on a diet in the coming years – a road diet, that is. The Mountain View City Council approved plans to reduce the number of lanes on El Monte from four to three, and use the extra space to add in buffered bike lanes.

Once redesigned, the street will have one travel lane in each direction, a central turn lane and protected bike lanes on both sides.

City officials have discussed changes to El Monte Avenue going back to 2015, when a pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of El Monte Avenue and Marich Way. El Monte Avenue is currently a four-lane street with two travel lanes in each direction, as well as unprotected bike lanes.

“In 2019, the City installed improvements at the intersection to improve the crossing for pedestrians, but there has been a continued interest from the community for an overall corridor study for safety of all modes of travel along the El Monte Avenue corridor and the adjacent West El Camino Real connection,” according to a staff report.

The resulting study identified a number of changes that would improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along the El Monte corridor, an area that includes El Camino Real from Escuela Avenue to El Monte Avenue, and El Monte Avenue from El Camino Real to the city limits at Springer Road and Jay Street.