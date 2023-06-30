News

Mountain View City Council approves road diet for El Monte Avenue to improve bike, pedestrian safety

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

A pedestrian crosses El Monte Avenue at the intersection with El Camino Real on Oct. 8, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

El Monte Avenue in Mountain View will be going on a diet in the coming years – a road diet, that is. The Mountain View City Council approved plans to reduce the number of lanes on El Monte from four to three, and use the extra space to add in buffered bike lanes.

Once redesigned, the street will have one travel lane in each direction, a central turn lane and protected bike lanes on both sides.

City officials have discussed changes to El Monte Avenue going back to 2015, when a pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of El Monte Avenue and Marich Way. El Monte Avenue is currently a four-lane street with two travel lanes in each direction, as well as unprotected bike lanes.

The road diet and improvements planned for El Monte Avenue will impact the area outlined in black. Map courtesy city of Mountain View.

“In 2019, the City installed improvements at the intersection to improve the crossing for pedestrians, but there has been a continued interest from the community for an overall corridor study for safety of all modes of travel along the El Monte Avenue corridor and the adjacent West El Camino Real connection,” according to a staff report.

The resulting study identified a number of changes that would improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along the El Monte corridor, an area that includes El Camino Real from Escuela Avenue to El Monte Avenue, and El Monte Avenue from El Camino Real to the city limits at Springer Road and Jay Street.

In April, city staff presented the findings from the study to the city’s Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee, offering a few different alternatives for how to change El Monte Avenue for the better.

The committee ended up voting in favor of a road diet – reducing the number of total lanes on El Monte – as the preferred option. It was also the top choice among community members who took an online survey late last year. In May, the Council Transportation Committee voted the same way, leading city staff to recommend that option to the city council as part of the consent calendar at the June 27 meeting, which council approved unanimously.

The proposed road diet for El Monte Avenue, which the Mountain View City Council approved June 27, will reduce the number of travel lanes in each direction from two to one, add in a middle turn lane, plus add buffered bike lanes. Graphic courtesy city of Mountain View.

Though council didn’t pull the item for discussion, Vice Mayor Pat Showalter remarked that the road diet will improve “safety for pedestrians and for bicyclists, and it’s going to be exciting to see those improvements.”

The improvements go beyond just the road diet and buffered bike lanes. Staff also recommended adding high-visibility crosswalks, green striping in areas where cars cross bike lanes, protected intersections, lighting improvements and more vegetation in the El Monte corridor area.

With the city council’s stamp of approval, design work for the improvement is slated to begin in 2024 and construction will start in late 2025.

Comments

HighProof
Registered user
Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
HighProof, Old Mountain View
Registered user
5 hours ago

how about they just fix the freaking roads first instead of worrying about the bike lanes? driving on El Camino is like driving in a third world country. it's pathetic, and dangerous

Johnny Yuma
Registered user
Blossom Valley
4 hours ago
Johnny Yuma, Blossom Valley
Registered user
4 hours ago

Amen to HighProof’s comments.

Ed
Registered user
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Ed, Old Mountain View
Registered user
4 hours ago

Improvements to city streets like El Monte Avenue have no impact on the maintenance of El Camino Real, which is a state highway. The good news is that El Camino in Mountain View and Palo Alto is set to be repaved starting this fall. Web Link

smorr
Registered user
Monta Loma
4 hours ago
smorr, Monta Loma
Registered user
4 hours ago

It's not an either/or.
Yes, El Camino Real needs to repaired ASAP, which I has been started, but there's still a lot to do.
El Camino Real which is a State Highway is under the jurisdiction of CalTrans, not M.V. unlike El Monte which is a city street.
Here's the link to an article in MV Voice from Apr. 18 2023 that said El Camino improvements would start in the Fall, but because of the severe pothole damage, they started earlier.
Web Link

richlangston
Registered user
Blossom Valley
3 minutes ago
richlangston, Blossom Valley
Registered user
3 minutes ago

Protected bike lanes sound like a good idea, but as a life-long road cyclist, they are problematic. Entry/exit points cause accidents. Passing slower bikes is difficult. I prefer traditional bike lanes with enough width to pass and avoid getting doored by cars parked on the side.

