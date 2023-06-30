Just in time for summer, the Stanford Theatre is back up and running, bringing along audience favorites Cary Grant and Alfred Hitchcock to mark the occasion. The venerable vintage movie theater reopens July 1-2 with a double bill starring Grant in the screwiest of screwball comedies, where he pursues a leopard on the loose in Connecticut alongside Katharine Hepburn in 1938's "Bringing Up Baby" and falls for Mae West as he unravels a crime ring in the 1933 comedy-romance crime caper "She Done Him Wrong." The films launch a summer saluting the films of Grant and Hitchcock — as well as a number of Hitch-directed thrillers starring Grant. The program comes to a hair-raising finale Sept. 2-3 with the double bill, sans Grant, of the Hitchcock classics "The Birds" and "Psycho."

Arts briefs: Clairdee at Stanford Jazz Fest, Stanford Theatre reopens and a STEM fair in Los Altos

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 30, 2023, 10:43 am

Clairdee, Ken Peplowski and the SJW 50/50 Jazz Orchestra Stanford Jazz Festival pairs the velvety tones of vocalist Clairdee with the nimble stylings of clarinetist Ken Peplowski. The two last appeared together a decade ago at the festival in a tribute to Sammy Cahn. Clairdee is a favorite on Bay Area stages who has also made a name touring internationally. Her rich, moving vocals bring her own spin to well-known tunes while still honoring the song's original spirit. Her most recent album, "A Love Letter to Lena," released in 2020, garnered three Grammy nominations. Peplowski's wide-ranging career includes more than 30 albums, with his most recent, "Counterpoint Lerner & Loewe" recorded with top pianist Dick Hyman and released in 2019. Early in his career, Peplowski performed with Benny Goodman as a tenor saxophonist in the clarinet legend's final band. Clairdee and Peplowski are backed by a 16-piece band notable not only for a lineup evenly divided between male and female musicians — hence the "50/50," which aims to highlight the need for greater inclusion in music — but also as something of an all-stars group of its own. The concert is directed by trumpeter and Stanford University emeritus faculty member Fred Berry. July 1, 7:30 p.m. at Dinkelspiel Auditorium, Stanford. Tickets are $18-$43. stanfordjazz.org. (HZ) Stanford Theatre reopens Just in time for summer, the Stanford Theatre is back up and running, bringing along audience favorites Cary Grant and Alfred Hitchcock to mark the occasion. The venerable vintage movie theater reopens July 1-2 with a double bill starring Grant in the screwiest of screwball comedies, where he pursues a leopard on the loose in Connecticut alongside Katharine Hepburn in 1938's "Bringing Up Baby" and falls for Mae West as he unravels a crime ring in the 1933 comedy-romance crime caper "She Done Him Wrong." The films launch a summer saluting the films of Grant and Hitchcock — as well as a number of Hitch-directed thrillers starring Grant. The program comes to a hair-raising finale Sept. 2-3 with the double bill, sans Grant, of the Hitchcock classics "The Birds" and "Psycho." July 1-2, "Bringing Up Baby" 4:15 and 7:30 p.m. and "She Done Him Wrong" 6:10 and 9:25 p.m. at the Stanford Theatre, 221 University Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit stanfordtheatre.org. (HZ) Apricot STEM Fair Though it's named for one of the area's most important crops from bygone days, the Apricot STEM Fair at the Los Altos History Museum focuses more on what the region has produced since the Valley of Heart's Delight became Silicon Valley, though nature — as well as apricots — play an important role. This family-friendly event offers Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities that highlight climate resilience, with exhibits focused on robotics and sustainability, alternative energy, the water cycle, the role of insects in the ecosystem and how solar energy can transform an apricot into "nature's candy." Food and beverages available for purchase, including State of Mind Pizza and Emily's hand-churned ice cream. July 1, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos. Free admission. losaltoshistory.org. (HZ) The Electric Squeezebox Orchestra at Portola Vineyards Acclaimed Bay Area-based jazz big band the Electric Squeezebox Orchestra, will be bringing their groovy and powerful sound to Portola Vineyards. This concert is a part of the Vineyards' Summer Jazz series, an annual festival that has brought some of the genre’s brightest lights to the beautiful winery every summer for over a decade. And the 17 members of the Electric Squeezebox Orchestra are no exception, an accomplished ensemble that is equally skilled at powerful, originally composed phrases and improvised melodies. The popular series has already sold out, but offers a waitlist for its shows, which run through August. July 2, 6 p.m. at Portola Vineyards, 850 Los Trancos Road, Portola Valley. Sold out, but a waitlist is available. portolavineyards.com (AJ).

Briefs by Akhil Joondeph and Heather Zimmerman