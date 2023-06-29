News

Mountain View City Council approves 2023-24 budget, predicting a healthy post-pandemic financial year

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2023, 1:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View City Hall. Photo by Michelle Le

As tax revenues begin to rebound in a post-pandemic world, Mountain View’s newly approved budget reflects the city’s stable financial position by making big investments in housing, public safety, sustainability and open space.

The creation of a dedicated housing department, a 2024 tax revenue measure to raise funds for a new public safety building, and plans to add one to two new parks to the city every year are just a few highlights from the 2023-24 budget, which the Mountain View City Council approved unanimously and with little discussion on June 27. The council took a closer took at the budget during a June 13 hearing.

The upshot is that the city's revenue is expected to rise by a healthy margin this coming year, totaling $180.8 million, a 10.4% bump over the adopted budget last year. In addition to tax revenues stabilizing, Mountain View’s strong finances are thanks in part to the city-owned properties it leases out.

“The fact that the city has these additional resources has helped, over time, maintain some of the financial stability of the city, especially recently,” said Finance and Administrative Services Director Derek Rampone at a June 13 budget hearing.

Property tax revenue makes up about 41% of the city’s general fund revenues, the largest portion of the pie, while income from city-owned property comes in second at nearly 16%. Sales tax and other local taxes are close behind.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

As for general fund expenditures, police and fire together take up nearly half of the city budget for 2023-24. The other half of the budget is divided between the city’s administrative and support departments, public works and community services.

For more information about some of the major investments Mountain View is making in the 2023-24 budget, read the Voice’s coverage of the council’s June 13 budget hearing.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View City Council approves 2023-24 budget, predicting a healthy post-pandemic financial year

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2023, 1:05 pm

As tax revenues begin to rebound in a post-pandemic world, Mountain View’s newly approved budget reflects the city’s stable financial position by making big investments in housing, public safety, sustainability and open space.

The creation of a dedicated housing department, a 2024 tax revenue measure to raise funds for a new public safety building, and plans to add one to two new parks to the city every year are just a few highlights from the 2023-24 budget, which the Mountain View City Council approved unanimously and with little discussion on June 27. The council took a closer took at the budget during a June 13 hearing.

The upshot is that the city's revenue is expected to rise by a healthy margin this coming year, totaling $180.8 million, a 10.4% bump over the adopted budget last year. In addition to tax revenues stabilizing, Mountain View’s strong finances are thanks in part to the city-owned properties it leases out.

“The fact that the city has these additional resources has helped, over time, maintain some of the financial stability of the city, especially recently,” said Finance and Administrative Services Director Derek Rampone at a June 13 budget hearing.

Property tax revenue makes up about 41% of the city’s general fund revenues, the largest portion of the pie, while income from city-owned property comes in second at nearly 16%. Sales tax and other local taxes are close behind.

As for general fund expenditures, police and fire together take up nearly half of the city budget for 2023-24. The other half of the budget is divided between the city’s administrative and support departments, public works and community services.

For more information about some of the major investments Mountain View is making in the 2023-24 budget, read the Voice’s coverage of the council’s June 13 budget hearing.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.