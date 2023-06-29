Community briefs: Fourth of July at Shoreline Lake, Tour de Hope fundraiser and Spanish language civic academy

With 4th of July falling on a Tuesday this year, it can be difficult to keep track of which city services are open or temporarily unavailable. Here’s what you need to know about closures during the upcoming federal holiday.

To accommodate for all the firework gazers, the Bistro restaurant will extend its regular hours (8am-10:30pm). They Bistro is hosting a special Fourth of July BBQ and other land-based activities. Details can be found here .

The Shoreline Boathouse is taking online reservations for watercraft rentals here . Boat rentals for firework viewing are available by reservation only.

Looking for a unique way to celebrate the 4th of July this coming Tuesday? Head out to Shoreline Lake to watch fireworks from the water on a pedalboat, rowboat, canoe or kayak.

• Caltrain will operate on a Weekend Schedule on Tuesday. Be sure to view “Weekend” on the schedules tab .

Hope’s Corner, a local nonprofit providing free meals and showers to community members, is hosting its third annual stationary bike fundraiser on July 20, and is currently accepting signups.

The 2023 Civic Leadership Academy will meet every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., from September 6 through November 8. The sessions will meet in person at various City of Mountain View facilities.

At the weekly meetings, participants will learn how the city government works, meet members of the City Council and staff, connect with local nonprofit organizations and get to know the services and programs offered by each department.

“This free, 10-week-long program is designed to engage and empower Spanish-speaking residents interested in becoming more involved in their local government and community,” the city said in a statement.

All Spanish-speaking Mountain View residents interested in learning about local government are encouraged to apply to the Spanish Language Civic Leadership Academy , which runs from early September through November 2023.

The Tour de Hope will take place on Thursday, July 20 from 3-5 p.m. at the El Camino YMCA on Grant Road.

The fundraiser is accepting signups here . Each individual sign up costs $100 and each company-sponsored team with up to 5 team members can sign up for $1,000 total.

“We’re hoping to get some businesses to participate, especially some of the tech companies Castro Street and some of the other bigger firms that we’ve got in Mountain View,” Hacker said. “That’s a big opportunity for businesses to, well, first of all, demonstrate their commitment to the mountain view community and then also it's a great team building activity.”

The fundraiser is accepting signups and Hacker encourages businesses and groups to consider hopping on the bike as a bonding activity.

Hoper’s Corner volunteer and board member Mike Hacker said the friendly competition is about having fun, meeting new people and getting some exercise – all while supporting the organization’s programs and operations.

Each team will share one stationary bike, and, similar to a relay race, team members will take turns pedaling by switching spots on the bike as they wish.

Cleverly dubbed the “Tour de Hope,” this fundraising event involves teams of 3 to 5 people competing to see which team can pedal the farthest distance over 60 minutes on one shared stationary bike.

Community briefs: Fourth of July at Shoreline Lake, Tour de Hope fundraiser and Spanish language civic academy