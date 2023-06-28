News

Mountain View opens up expanded Shoreline safe parking lot for new residents living in vehicles

The 17 new spots are now officially open for residents

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 28, 2023, 12:53 pm 3
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Move Mountain View Director Amber Stime speaks to the crowd at a June 28 event in honor of 17 new safe parking spots opening at the city's Shoreline lot. Courtesy Jennifer Thrift.

Starting this week, Mountain View will have 17 new safe parking spots available for residents living in their vehicles.

The city’s safe parking lot, located in Lot B outside Shoreline Amphitheatre, will expand from 29 spots to 46, allowing program operator Move Mountain View to get more people off their waitlist and into the safe parking lot.

“At Move Mountain View, we talk about it being a service of compassion, kindness, but yet empowering individuals to go forward with their lives,” said Amber Stime, the organization’s director, at a June 28 event honoring the expansion. “We get that opportunity to make that difference or to help them make that difference in their lives.”

City Manager Kimbra McCarthy speaks to a crowd at the June 28 event. Photo by Malea Martin.

The free program provides temporary, safe locations for unhoused Mountain View residents to park the vehicles – typically oversized ones like RVs – that they’re living in. Residents of the city’s safe parking lots also receive services including case management, restrooms and other basic needs.

Officials from the city, Santa Clara County and Move Mountain View leaders gathered at the lot on June 28 to talk about what the expansion will mean for Mountain View and its unhoused residents. Move Mountain View currently operates the largest safe parking program in Santa Clara County, offering a total of 114 parking spaces including the recent increase.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

District 5 County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who attended the event, spoke about the humble origins of the Move Mountain View program. Simitian said he was first approached by pastor Brian Leong in the fall of 2015 asking how local faith communities could help the unhoused.

Michael Love, operations manager at Move Mountain View, walks through the Shoreline safe parking lot with Joe Simitian, fifth district county supervisor, on June 28. Photo by Malea Martin.

The supervisor suggested a small safe parking operation, if Leong’s congregation had the space to host one, and the pastor got straight to work, Simitian recalled. A few years later, Leong came back to Simitian to share that he’d formed a nonprofit called Move Mountain View and was ready to get started on building a safe parking program.

“Those first four spaces now are more than 100, with an additional increment today,” Simitian said to a small crowd gathered in the parking lot. “If even 100 doesn’t sound like all that much, what happens is people move into and through that system, go on to find themselves in a better place, and new folks then can access that same opportunity.”

Stime said Move Mountain View currently has a waitlist and she expects the new spots to fill up quickly.

One of the important features of Mountain View’s safe parking program is that participants can park in the designated lots 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, rather than having to come and go each day, Mayor Alison Hicks said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

“Our city led the drive to secure and support safe infrastructure and build-out for three dedicated safe parking lots,” Hicks said at the June 28 event. “Also vitally importantly, we built strong partnerships with the county of Santa Clara – that partnership is what enables people to stay here 24/7 – and a range of other services to support unstably housed residents on a path to permanent housing.”

Mountain View recently expanded the Shoreline safe parking lot by more than 50%, adding 17 new safe parking spots. Photo by Malea Martin.

As Mountain View continues to expand its safe parking program, some local advocates and unhoused residents have recently voiced the need for additional space to park their commuter vehicles that they use to get around during the day, but not necessarily to live in.

City Manager McCarthy addressed those concerns during a June 27 council meeting, sharing with council members that the city recently received requests to add parking for commuter vehicles at the Shoreline lot.

“Tonight, we now know that the spaces are needed or wanted, and so staff is going to be working with (Shoreline Amphitheater owner) Live Nation and exploring the possibility of adding some spaces for commuter vehicles,” McCarthy said. “I don’t know how many or what that may mean, but we will restart those conversations.”

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Mountain View opens up expanded Shoreline safe parking lot for new residents living in vehicles

The 17 new spots are now officially open for residents

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 28, 2023, 12:53 pm

Starting this week, Mountain View will have 17 new safe parking spots available for residents living in their vehicles.

The city’s safe parking lot, located in Lot B outside Shoreline Amphitheatre, will expand from 29 spots to 46, allowing program operator Move Mountain View to get more people off their waitlist and into the safe parking lot.

“At Move Mountain View, we talk about it being a service of compassion, kindness, but yet empowering individuals to go forward with their lives,” said Amber Stime, the organization’s director, at a June 28 event honoring the expansion. “We get that opportunity to make that difference or to help them make that difference in their lives.”

The free program provides temporary, safe locations for unhoused Mountain View residents to park the vehicles – typically oversized ones like RVs – that they’re living in. Residents of the city’s safe parking lots also receive services including case management, restrooms and other basic needs.

Officials from the city, Santa Clara County and Move Mountain View leaders gathered at the lot on June 28 to talk about what the expansion will mean for Mountain View and its unhoused residents. Move Mountain View currently operates the largest safe parking program in Santa Clara County, offering a total of 114 parking spaces including the recent increase.

District 5 County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who attended the event, spoke about the humble origins of the Move Mountain View program. Simitian said he was first approached by pastor Brian Leong in the fall of 2015 asking how local faith communities could help the unhoused.

The supervisor suggested a small safe parking operation, if Leong’s congregation had the space to host one, and the pastor got straight to work, Simitian recalled. A few years later, Leong came back to Simitian to share that he’d formed a nonprofit called Move Mountain View and was ready to get started on building a safe parking program.

“Those first four spaces now are more than 100, with an additional increment today,” Simitian said to a small crowd gathered in the parking lot. “If even 100 doesn’t sound like all that much, what happens is people move into and through that system, go on to find themselves in a better place, and new folks then can access that same opportunity.”

Stime said Move Mountain View currently has a waitlist and she expects the new spots to fill up quickly.

One of the important features of Mountain View’s safe parking program is that participants can park in the designated lots 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, rather than having to come and go each day, Mayor Alison Hicks said.

“Our city led the drive to secure and support safe infrastructure and build-out for three dedicated safe parking lots,” Hicks said at the June 28 event. “Also vitally importantly, we built strong partnerships with the county of Santa Clara – that partnership is what enables people to stay here 24/7 – and a range of other services to support unstably housed residents on a path to permanent housing.”

As Mountain View continues to expand its safe parking program, some local advocates and unhoused residents have recently voiced the need for additional space to park their commuter vehicles that they use to get around during the day, but not necessarily to live in.

City Manager McCarthy addressed those concerns during a June 27 council meeting, sharing with council members that the city recently received requests to add parking for commuter vehicles at the Shoreline lot.

“Tonight, we now know that the spaces are needed or wanted, and so staff is going to be working with (Shoreline Amphitheater owner) Live Nation and exploring the possibility of adding some spaces for commuter vehicles,” McCarthy said. “I don’t know how many or what that may mean, but we will restart those conversations.”

Comments

Johnny Yuma
Registered user
Blossom Valley
7 hours ago
Johnny Yuma, Blossom Valley
Registered user
7 hours ago

Safe parking spaces for those who live in vehicles is a good thing.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Leslie Bain
Registered user
Cuesta Park
7 hours ago
Leslie Bain, Cuesta Park
Registered user
7 hours ago

This story is so similar to the one posted just 2 days ago: "As Mountain View plans to expand safe parking, advocates say more space is needed for commuter vehicles", Web Link

I'm very glad to see safe parking expanded in MV. This kind of compassion is what I love about the citizens who live here.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

SalsaMusic
Registered user
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
SalsaMusic, Cuesta Park
Registered user
4 hours ago

I never understood why one would need to live out of an RV in Mountain View if they have a commuter vehicle. Couldn’t they just…commute? From a place they can actually afford to park their RV?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.