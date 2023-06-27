El Camino Health, nurses union reach agreement with 'historic' pay raises

El Camino Health and the hospital’s nurses union have inked a new contract with historically high pay raises for nurses after just three months of negotiations.

“This was a pretty straightforward negotiation,” said union president and chief negotiator John McClure. “I didn’t feel like we were ever going to get to a point where we had to reach impasse.”

McClure said his union, Professional Resource for Nurses, is unique in that it’s only made up of El Camino Health nurses, “so we understand the issues that are going on around the organization,” he said.

The current contract between the union and the hospital expires June 30, and the new three-year contract was finalized June 15. It most notably includes a 16% pay increase for nurses spread out over the next three years.

The last time the two parties brokered a contract in 2019, negotiations lasted months after the previous contract had expired. The impasse led to picketing demonstrations and reached a point where the union voted to authorize a strike, though that was ultimately averted.