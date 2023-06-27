News

El Camino Health, nurses union reach agreement with 'historic' pay raises

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 27, 2023, 11:41 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

El Camino Health Mountain View campus. Courtesy El Camino Health.

El Camino Health and the hospital’s nurses union have inked a new contract with historically high pay raises for nurses after just three months of negotiations.

“This was a pretty straightforward negotiation,” said union president and chief negotiator John McClure. “I didn’t feel like we were ever going to get to a point where we had to reach impasse.”

McClure said his union, Professional Resource for Nurses, is unique in that it’s only made up of El Camino Health nurses, “so we understand the issues that are going on around the organization,” he said.

The current contract between the union and the hospital expires June 30, and the new three-year contract was finalized June 15. It most notably includes a 16% pay increase for nurses spread out over the next three years.

The last time the two parties brokered a contract in 2019, negotiations lasted months after the previous contract had expired. The impasse led to picketing demonstrations and reached a point where the union voted to authorize a strike, though that was ultimately averted.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

“For this one specifically, I felt like it went much more smoothly, simply because I felt like we came to the table with an open mind,” McClure said of the recent negotiations.

El Camino Health CEO Dan Woods said in a statement that the quick and smooth negotiation process reflects on the two parties’ professionalism, and is “a testament to our strong commitment to our nurses as well as our patients, who choose to seek care at El Camino Health.”

“The contract with PRN continues El Camino Health’s practice of providing hospital nurses with competitive pay and benefits and recognizes their dedication toward El Camino Health’s patients by delivering exceptional care every day,” Woods added.

McClure said the 16% pay raise is a “historic increase.” Nurses will receive a 6% raise this fiscal year, 5% next year and 5% for the final year of the contract, which expires June 30, 2026.

Compared to the last contract, which was a four-year agreement, this raise is much more substantial. McClure said the last contract gave nurses a 13% raise spread out over the four years.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

The new contract also includes protections for night shift nurses, scheduling changes that will give nurses more flexibility and changes to the hospital’s bereavement policy, McClure said.

“The hospital listened to our concerns, we listened to theirs,” he said. “I feel like it was a very great, collaborative approach to negotiations this time.”

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you health news. Become a member today.
Join

El Camino Health, nurses union reach agreement with 'historic' pay raises

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 27, 2023, 11:41 am

El Camino Health and the hospital’s nurses union have inked a new contract with historically high pay raises for nurses after just three months of negotiations.

“This was a pretty straightforward negotiation,” said union president and chief negotiator John McClure. “I didn’t feel like we were ever going to get to a point where we had to reach impasse.”

McClure said his union, Professional Resource for Nurses, is unique in that it’s only made up of El Camino Health nurses, “so we understand the issues that are going on around the organization,” he said.

The current contract between the union and the hospital expires June 30, and the new three-year contract was finalized June 15. It most notably includes a 16% pay increase for nurses spread out over the next three years.

The last time the two parties brokered a contract in 2019, negotiations lasted months after the previous contract had expired. The impasse led to picketing demonstrations and reached a point where the union voted to authorize a strike, though that was ultimately averted.

“For this one specifically, I felt like it went much more smoothly, simply because I felt like we came to the table with an open mind,” McClure said of the recent negotiations.

El Camino Health CEO Dan Woods said in a statement that the quick and smooth negotiation process reflects on the two parties’ professionalism, and is “a testament to our strong commitment to our nurses as well as our patients, who choose to seek care at El Camino Health.”

“The contract with PRN continues El Camino Health’s practice of providing hospital nurses with competitive pay and benefits and recognizes their dedication toward El Camino Health’s patients by delivering exceptional care every day,” Woods added.

McClure said the 16% pay raise is a “historic increase.” Nurses will receive a 6% raise this fiscal year, 5% next year and 5% for the final year of the contract, which expires June 30, 2026.

Compared to the last contract, which was a four-year agreement, this raise is much more substantial. McClure said the last contract gave nurses a 13% raise spread out over the four years.

The new contract also includes protections for night shift nurses, scheduling changes that will give nurses more flexibility and changes to the hospital’s bereavement policy, McClure said.

“The hospital listened to our concerns, we listened to theirs,” he said. “I feel like it was a very great, collaborative approach to negotiations this time.”

Comments

Getfacts
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Getfacts, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago

Seems like a lot, but inflation has increased 17 percent since 2020.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.