With fire danger rising, Cal Fire to stop issuing outdoor residential burn permits in Santa Clara County

Cal Fire announced Monday, June 26, the suspension of all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa counties as well as western portions of Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, which will take effect Friday, June 30.

The agency said an abundant grass crop resulting from a wet winter is starting to dry out because of winds and warming temperatures.

High volumes of dead grass and hotter and drier conditions in the regions have increased the fire danger, Cal Fire stated.

The action "bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves," the agency said in a news release.

According to Cal Fire, since the beginning of the year, firefighters across the state have responded to over 1,900 wildfires that burned over 6,700 acres.