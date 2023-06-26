Brothers arrested on suspicion of gang-related crimes following multiple Mountain View incidents

Two brothers were arrested June 23 on suspicion of multiple gang-related crimes committed in Mountain View dating back to October last year.

The men, ages 27 and 22, were initially connected to reported assault and gun brandishing incident in Mountain View. According to police, on Oct. 24, the suspects used their car to stop and block the path of another vehicle on the 300 block of Escuela Avenue.

“The two suspects got out of the car and threw multiple large rocks at the victim’s vehicle, causing significant damage where one broke through the windshield, narrowly missing the victim,” police said in a statement.

Later that day, the same victim and another person were driving near Escuela Avenue and California Street when one of the same suspects brandished a gun at them before fleeing.

After a monthslong investigation, police identified the brothers as the suspects in the two Oct. 24 incidents, and obtained arrest warrants from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, police said. While investigators worked to locate the two men, Mountain View police received a a report in May 2023 that the younger brother had pointed a gun at someone and chased them to their vehicle.