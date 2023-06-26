Brothers arrested on suspicion of gang-related crimes following multiple Mountain View incidents

Two brothers were arrested June 23 on suspicion of multiple gang-related crimes committed in Mountain View dating back to October last year.
The men, ages 27 and 22, were initially connected to reported assault and gun brandishing incident in Mountain View. According to police, on Oct. 24, the suspects used their car to stop and block the path of another vehicle on the 300 block of Escuela Avenue.
“The two suspects got out of the car and threw multiple large rocks at the victim’s vehicle, causing significant damage where one broke through the windshield, narrowly missing the victim,” police said in a statement.
Later that day, the same victim and another person were driving near Escuela Avenue and California Street when one of the same suspects brandished a gun at them before fleeing.
After a monthslong investigation, police identified the brothers as the suspects in the two Oct. 24 incidents, and obtained arrest warrants from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, police said. While investigators worked to locate the two men, Mountain View police received a a report in May 2023 that the younger brother had pointed a gun at someone and chased them to their vehicle.
“An arrest warrant was quickly obtained for this case and officers further intensified efforts to locate the brothers,” the police statement said.
Last week, police obtained a search warrant for a residence in Stockton associated with the two men. Mountain View police, in partnership with Stockton police and a U.S. Marshals Service task force, arrested both brothers at the Stockton home on June 23.
“A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a rifle, a revolver, a semi-automatic handgun, gang indicia and other items believed to be connected to multiple Mountain View cases,” police said. “Detectives also discovered at least one gun was unsecured in the home and was easily accessible to a child that also lives in the home.”
The brothers were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and the 22-year-old brother is suspected if committing an additional charge of assault with a firearm, police said. Both were booked into the Santa Clara County jail.
“Investigations are still ongoing to determine if these suspects were connected to any additional crimes,” police added.
Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.
