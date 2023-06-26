Arts

Bay Area author comes to Kepler's with new book about groundbreaking film star Anna May Wong

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2023, 7:57 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Early film actress Anna May Wong should have been a marquee name on a par with her co-stars, like Douglas Fairbanks and Marlene Dietrich; her star power far outshone the limited roles that Hollywood offered her.

Author Gail Tsukiyama looks at the life of early film actress Anna May Wong in her new book, "The Brightest Star." Courtesy Joy Harris Literary Agency.

Bay Area author Gail Tsukiyama explores the story of Wong, the first Chinese American film star, in her new book "The Brightest Star," published last week. She will discuss the book June 27 at Kepler's Books. The novel is historical fiction, told from Wong's point of view, as toward the end of her life, she looks back on her childhood in Los Angeles, the four decades of her career and the many challenges she tackled.

Despite standout performances in several films in the early 1920s, before she was even 20 years old, racist laws and casting practices kept Wong out of leading roles. White actresses would be cast as Asian lead characters while the supporting roles Wong was offered often leaned on offensive stereotypes, which she challenged.

The cover of "The Brightest Star" by Gail Tsukiyama. Courtesy Harper Collins.

Tsukiyama's other books include "The Color of Air," "Women of the Silk" and "The Samurai's Garden" and she has also taught at San Francisco State University, University of California, Berkeley and Mills College. She appears at Kepler's in conversation with Kepler's Literary Foundation in-house journalist Angie Coiro to discuss "The Brightest Star."

June 27, 7 p.m. at Kepler's Books, 1010 El Camino Real #100, Menlo Park. Tickets are $36 (includes a copy of "The Brightest Star") and $5-$15 (no book). keplers.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bay Area author comes to Kepler's with new book about groundbreaking film star Anna May Wong

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2023, 7:57 pm

Early film actress Anna May Wong should have been a marquee name on a par with her co-stars, like Douglas Fairbanks and Marlene Dietrich; her star power far outshone the limited roles that Hollywood offered her.

Bay Area author Gail Tsukiyama explores the story of Wong, the first Chinese American film star, in her new book "The Brightest Star," published last week. She will discuss the book June 27 at Kepler's Books. The novel is historical fiction, told from Wong's point of view, as toward the end of her life, she looks back on her childhood in Los Angeles, the four decades of her career and the many challenges she tackled.

Despite standout performances in several films in the early 1920s, before she was even 20 years old, racist laws and casting practices kept Wong out of leading roles. White actresses would be cast as Asian lead characters while the supporting roles Wong was offered often leaned on offensive stereotypes, which she challenged.

Tsukiyama's other books include "The Color of Air," "Women of the Silk" and "The Samurai's Garden" and she has also taught at San Francisco State University, University of California, Berkeley and Mills College. She appears at Kepler's in conversation with Kepler's Literary Foundation in-house journalist Angie Coiro to discuss "The Brightest Star."

June 27, 7 p.m. at Kepler's Books, 1010 El Camino Real #100, Menlo Park. Tickets are $36 (includes a copy of "The Brightest Star") and $5-$15 (no book). keplers.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.