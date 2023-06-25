News

Obituaries for June 23

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 25, 2023, 8:56 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

Donald Hayler, 84, a Palo Alto resident and avid reader who played basketball and soccer, grew up in San Diego and worked for Stanford Health and Fujitsu, on May 10; Wayne O. Hoy, 81, who worked for Palo Alto Unified School District for nearly 40 years, teaching photography and art history, on May 6; Pauline Agatha Layer, 84, a longtime Bay Area resident who was born in Paris, started her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse in Indiana and went on to teach Spanish at West Portal Elementary in San Francisco and Phillips Brooks School in Menlo Park, on May 27; Thomas Howard Bredt, 82, a Menlo Park resident who earned a doctorate in computer science from Stanford University and whose career included teaching at Stanford, being an engineering manager at Hewlett-Packard, a vice president of the Information Systems group at Dataquest and partner at Menlo Ventures, on Dec. 9, 2022; Kevin Schwan, 63, a Mountain View resident, music-lover, sports fan and engineer who was raised in Santa Rosa, where he was an award-winning varsity wrestler at Montgomery High School, on June 6; and Michael J. Gegan, 73, a Menlo Park resident who was born in Pacifica, worked for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale for over 40 years, was a passionate hiker and volunteered for Filoli and Nativity Church in Menlo Park, on June 13.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/obituaries.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Obituaries for June 23

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 25, 2023, 8:56 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

Donald Hayler, 84, a Palo Alto resident and avid reader who played basketball and soccer, grew up in San Diego and worked for Stanford Health and Fujitsu, on May 10; Wayne O. Hoy, 81, who worked for Palo Alto Unified School District for nearly 40 years, teaching photography and art history, on May 6; Pauline Agatha Layer, 84, a longtime Bay Area resident who was born in Paris, started her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse in Indiana and went on to teach Spanish at West Portal Elementary in San Francisco and Phillips Brooks School in Menlo Park, on May 27; Thomas Howard Bredt, 82, a Menlo Park resident who earned a doctorate in computer science from Stanford University and whose career included teaching at Stanford, being an engineering manager at Hewlett-Packard, a vice president of the Information Systems group at Dataquest and partner at Menlo Ventures, on Dec. 9, 2022; Kevin Schwan, 63, a Mountain View resident, music-lover, sports fan and engineer who was raised in Santa Rosa, where he was an award-winning varsity wrestler at Montgomery High School, on June 6; and Michael J. Gegan, 73, a Menlo Park resident who was born in Pacifica, worked for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale for over 40 years, was a passionate hiker and volunteered for Filoli and Nativity Church in Menlo Park, on June 13.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/obituaries.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.