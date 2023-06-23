News

Ultrasound technician arrested for sexual battery

Police: Male patients were victims in the alleged fondling incidents

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 1:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Stanford Health Care ultrasound technician has been arrested by Palo Alto police for allegedly sexually assaulting two male patients. Police are seeking other possible victims, they said in a June 22 press release.

Stanford Health Care ultrasound technician Mitchell Van Vu has been charged with six count of sexual battery against male patients. Courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department.

The technician, Mitchell Van Vu, 56, is alleged to have committed six counts of sexual battery against the two adult male victims.

Police received a call from a man in his 40s on April 10 at about 5:21 p.m., who reported he had been sexually assaulted about two weeks earlier by a male ultrasound technician while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care at 500 Pasteur Drive. The victim said the technician had fondled his genitals during ultrasound procedures on two separate occasions. Police identified and contacted Vu and completed a crime report with the assistance of hospital staff.

On Tuesday, May 16, at about 1:09 p.m. police received a call from a different man in his 40s who also reported he had been sexually assaulted the previous day by Vu while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care. The victim said Vu had fondled his genitals during an ultrasound procedure. He reported the incident to hospital staff right away and contacted police the next day. Hospital administrators placed Vu on administrative leave.

Detectives investigated both incidents with the cooperation of hospital staff and noted distinct similarities between the statements of the two victims. Medical personnel completed a forensic medical examination on the second victim since the assault had occurred recently.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed an arrest warrant for Vu for six felony counts of sexual battery — four for the first victim, two for the second victim. On Wednesday, June 21, detectives arrested Vu without incident at his home in Bay Point, California.

Police booked Vu into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on the warrant. Detectives believe it is possible that other victims may exist and encourage anyone who thinks they might have been sexually assaulted by Vu during a medical procedure to contact the department immediately at 650-329-2413.

Vu previously worked at other hospitals in the Bay Area and in Cincinnati, Ohio. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

The policy of Embarcadero Media is to not name arrested persons until charges are filed by the District Attorney's office. However, the policy contains exceptions, including when the arrestee is in a position of working with people in vulnerable and/or trusting situations, such as a health care professional, therapist or tutor.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Ultrasound technician arrested for sexual battery

Police: Male patients were victims in the alleged fondling incidents

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 1:04 pm

A Stanford Health Care ultrasound technician has been arrested by Palo Alto police for allegedly sexually assaulting two male patients. Police are seeking other possible victims, they said in a June 22 press release.

The technician, Mitchell Van Vu, 56, is alleged to have committed six counts of sexual battery against the two adult male victims.

Police received a call from a man in his 40s on April 10 at about 5:21 p.m., who reported he had been sexually assaulted about two weeks earlier by a male ultrasound technician while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care at 500 Pasteur Drive. The victim said the technician had fondled his genitals during ultrasound procedures on two separate occasions. Police identified and contacted Vu and completed a crime report with the assistance of hospital staff.

On Tuesday, May 16, at about 1:09 p.m. police received a call from a different man in his 40s who also reported he had been sexually assaulted the previous day by Vu while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care. The victim said Vu had fondled his genitals during an ultrasound procedure. He reported the incident to hospital staff right away and contacted police the next day. Hospital administrators placed Vu on administrative leave.

Detectives investigated both incidents with the cooperation of hospital staff and noted distinct similarities between the statements of the two victims. Medical personnel completed a forensic medical examination on the second victim since the assault had occurred recently.

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed an arrest warrant for Vu for six felony counts of sexual battery — four for the first victim, two for the second victim. On Wednesday, June 21, detectives arrested Vu without incident at his home in Bay Point, California.

Police booked Vu into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on the warrant. Detectives believe it is possible that other victims may exist and encourage anyone who thinks they might have been sexually assaulted by Vu during a medical procedure to contact the department immediately at 650-329-2413.

Vu previously worked at other hospitals in the Bay Area and in Cincinnati, Ohio. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

The policy of Embarcadero Media is to not name arrested persons until charges are filed by the District Attorney's office. However, the policy contains exceptions, including when the arrestee is in a position of working with people in vulnerable and/or trusting situations, such as a health care professional, therapist or tutor.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.