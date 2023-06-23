Cal Fire suspends residential burn permits in North Bay in response to heightened fire risk

Due to dried-out areas of grass and brush, Cal Fire will be suspending burn permits for the areas of Napa and Solano counties that it covers, the agency said Thursday.

"After another wet winter and above average snowpack, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop," Cal Fire said in a statement.

Residential burn permits have been suspended in areas within the state responsibility in Napa and Solano counties effective Monday. Burn permits in Cal Fire's responsibility area of Sonoma County will be suspended effective July 3.

In the past week, Cal Fire has responded to at least four blazes in the Bay Area, a sharp uptick from previous weeks. According to the agency, it has tackled 1,943 wildfires statewide since January.

The burn suspension does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, but those must be maintained responsibly so as not to spread to wildlands. A campfire permit is necessary, Cal Fire said.