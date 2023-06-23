News

Cal Fire suspends residential burn permits in North Bay in response to heightened fire risk

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 1:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A small hot spot burns in the Loma Mar area by the CZU August Lighting Complex fires on Aug. 25, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Due to dried-out areas of grass and brush, Cal Fire will be suspending burn permits for the areas of Napa and Solano counties that it covers, the agency said Thursday.

"After another wet winter and above average snowpack, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop," Cal Fire said in a statement.

Residential burn permits have been suspended in areas within the state responsibility in Napa and Solano counties effective Monday. Burn permits in Cal Fire's responsibility area of Sonoma County will be suspended effective July 3.

In the past week, Cal Fire has responded to at least four blazes in the Bay Area, a sharp uptick from previous weeks. According to the agency, it has tackled 1,943 wildfires statewide since January.

The burn suspension does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, but those must be maintained responsibly so as not to spread to wildlands. A campfire permit is necessary, Cal Fire said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Cal Fire recommends that property owners create a defensible space around their residences to reduce the risk of wildfire damage. This means clearing all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures, putting in non-flammable ground cover and fire-resistant plants, and taking landscape debris to a green waste facility.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Cal Fire suspends residential burn permits in North Bay in response to heightened fire risk

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 1:26 pm

Due to dried-out areas of grass and brush, Cal Fire will be suspending burn permits for the areas of Napa and Solano counties that it covers, the agency said Thursday.

"After another wet winter and above average snowpack, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop," Cal Fire said in a statement.

Residential burn permits have been suspended in areas within the state responsibility in Napa and Solano counties effective Monday. Burn permits in Cal Fire's responsibility area of Sonoma County will be suspended effective July 3.

In the past week, Cal Fire has responded to at least four blazes in the Bay Area, a sharp uptick from previous weeks. According to the agency, it has tackled 1,943 wildfires statewide since January.

The burn suspension does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, but those must be maintained responsibly so as not to spread to wildlands. A campfire permit is necessary, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire recommends that property owners create a defensible space around their residences to reduce the risk of wildfire damage. This means clearing all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures, putting in non-flammable ground cover and fire-resistant plants, and taking landscape debris to a green waste facility.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.