Traffic advisory for El Camino and Embarcadero

UPDATE: The traffic lights at El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road have been fully fixed, Palo Alto police stated in a 12:40 p.m. tweet.
The intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto, at Town & Country Village, continues to be without fully functioning traffic signals Thursday morning, Palo Alto police are reporting.
A solo car crash Wednesday evening took out the signal lights, police said in an alert sent about 7:45 p.m.
Caltrans crews worked overnight to restore service, but as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the lights are only flashing red in all directions.
Caltrans controls the lights on El Camino Real, which is also State Route 82.
Police are advising drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and avoid the area if possible.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.