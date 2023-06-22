Traffic advisory for El Camino and Embarcadero

UPDATE: The traffic lights at El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road have been fully fixed, Palo Alto police stated in a 12:40 p.m. tweet.

The intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto, at Town & Country Village, continues to be without fully functioning traffic signals Thursday morning, Palo Alto police are reporting.

A solo car crash Wednesday evening took out the signal lights, police said in an alert sent about 7:45 p.m.

Caltrans crews worked overnight to restore service, but as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the lights are only flashing red in all directions.

Caltrans controls the lights on El Camino Real, which is also State Route 82.