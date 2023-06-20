News

Mountain View plants two new oak trees in San Veron Park to replace dead redwood

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 20, 2023, 4:57 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The stump of a now-dead coast redwood that was transplanted last summer to San Veron Park. Courtesy Leslie Micetich.

After a coast redwood tree was transplanted at San Veron Park last summer and started dying shortly after, leading to concerns from nearby residents, the city of Mountain View has now removed the tree and replaced it with two smaller oak trees.

The redwood was transplanted last summer from a nearby location in San Veron Park to make way for necessary PG&E equipment.

“Unfortunately the day of the transplant was right around the time when we had a record heat wave,” resident Albert Jeans, who lives near San Veron Park, told the Voice in April. “The tree immediately got burned. There were a few semi-green branches, so we thought maybe it might be able to hang on, but over the course of the next several months it got browner and browner.”

One of the new oak trees the city of Mountain View planted in San Veron Park to replace a dead redwood. Courtesy Leslie Micetich.

The plan to transplant the tree, which the Mountain View City Council approved in early 2022, included language that if the transplant was unsuccessful, the city would replace it with two new trees.

Nearby resident Leslie Micetich said she walks her dog through the park almost every day, and noticed a spray painted “X” on the grass last week. A few days later, one of the new trees was planted there.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright said the two new trees, both valley oaks, were planted on Friday, June 16, in separate locations within San Veron Park. The redwood was removed the same day, Wright told the Voice. The new trees are much smaller than the old redwood, each having come in a 24-inch sized box before being planted.

“Transplanting trees can lead to transplant shock due to root loss and changes in soil dynamics,” Wright told the Voice. “The 24-inch box tree size was selected because research has shown that smaller size trees typically establish faster and grow more quickly than larger transplanted trees.”

Wright added that the city’s arborist and parks staff worked together to identify the best locations in the park for the new trees to succeed and grow.

The city of Mountain View replaced a dead coast redwood with two new valley oaks trees in San Veron Park, one of which is pictured here. Courtesy Leslie Micetich.

“Valley oaks are native to this region of California and well suited to Mountain View’s climate,” she said. “These factors will help preserve and protect the health and longevity of the new trees.”

One of the new trees was planted along the pathway near the basketball court, and the other was planted on the corner of Middlefield Road and San Veron Avenue, “relatively in the same vicinity as the transplanted tree,” Wright said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

To ensure that the new trees successfully take root, the city installed slow release watering bags that ensure water gets deep below the soil surface. The trees will also be inspected regularly to make sure they’re healthy.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Mountain View plants two new oak trees in San Veron Park to replace dead redwood

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 20, 2023, 4:57 pm

After a coast redwood tree was transplanted at San Veron Park last summer and started dying shortly after, leading to concerns from nearby residents, the city of Mountain View has now removed the tree and replaced it with two smaller oak trees.

The redwood was transplanted last summer from a nearby location in San Veron Park to make way for necessary PG&E equipment.

“Unfortunately the day of the transplant was right around the time when we had a record heat wave,” resident Albert Jeans, who lives near San Veron Park, told the Voice in April. “The tree immediately got burned. There were a few semi-green branches, so we thought maybe it might be able to hang on, but over the course of the next several months it got browner and browner.”

The plan to transplant the tree, which the Mountain View City Council approved in early 2022, included language that if the transplant was unsuccessful, the city would replace it with two new trees.

Nearby resident Leslie Micetich said she walks her dog through the park almost every day, and noticed a spray painted “X” on the grass last week. A few days later, one of the new trees was planted there.

Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright said the two new trees, both valley oaks, were planted on Friday, June 16, in separate locations within San Veron Park. The redwood was removed the same day, Wright told the Voice. The new trees are much smaller than the old redwood, each having come in a 24-inch sized box before being planted.

“Transplanting trees can lead to transplant shock due to root loss and changes in soil dynamics,” Wright told the Voice. “The 24-inch box tree size was selected because research has shown that smaller size trees typically establish faster and grow more quickly than larger transplanted trees.”

Wright added that the city’s arborist and parks staff worked together to identify the best locations in the park for the new trees to succeed and grow.

“Valley oaks are native to this region of California and well suited to Mountain View’s climate,” she said. “These factors will help preserve and protect the health and longevity of the new trees.”

One of the new trees was planted along the pathway near the basketball court, and the other was planted on the corner of Middlefield Road and San Veron Avenue, “relatively in the same vicinity as the transplanted tree,” Wright said.

To ensure that the new trees successfully take root, the city installed slow release watering bags that ensure water gets deep below the soil surface. The trees will also be inspected regularly to make sure they’re healthy.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.