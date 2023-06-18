News

Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

by Almanac staff

Local residents who have died recently include:

Dr. Harold E. (Bud) Coleman, 93, a resident of Palo Alto, anesthesiologist, medical practice pioneer and longtime member of the Stanford Golf Club, on May 26.

Dr. Gary Heit, 66, a resident of La Honda, Stanford neurosurgeon, nonprofit founder, and vegetable gardener, on Feb. 14.

Judy Kennedy, 80, a resident of Stanford and Palo Alto, medical social worker and founder of Families in Transition (FIT) in East Palo Alto, on June 5, 2023

