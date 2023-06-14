News

Holiday Fund donations set new record

$1.2 million in grants to Midpeninsula nonprofits is largest ever

by Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

Wed, Jun 14, 2023
Another record-setting year of community giving has resulted in the Palo Alto Weekly, Menlo Park Almanac and Mountain View Voice holiday funds awarding $1.2 million in grants this spring to 98 local nonprofit organizations and eight high school scholarship winners.

More than 500 donations were received in this year’s campaign. They included gifts from readers, local businesses, the Packard, Hewlett, Peery and Arrillaga foundations and other family foundations that requested anonymity. Among those were donations of $350,000 and $100,000. The Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run and Walk fundraiser brought in $68,000 for the campaign.

The $1.2 million raised is the combined giving to the holiday funds of the Palo Alto Weekly ($793,000), the Almanac ($310,000) and the Mountain View Voice ($84,000). Embarcadero Media, the parent company for the three news organizations, covers all the expenses of the annual campaigns, so every dollar raised is given away in grants.

“Residents of our communities realize the importance of the work being done by local nonprofits and the value of targeting their philanthropic giving to where they live,” Embarcadero Media Foundation President Bill Johnson said. “The Holiday Fund is an example of how local journalism can serve and strengthen the community by helping to channel donations to well-vetted organizations deserving of support.”

The Mountain View Voice Holiday Fund began in 2003 and each year selects seven nonprofits providing services to needy families in Mountain View that share equally the funds raised. This year, the Voice raised a total of $84,000 and made grants of $12,000 to Community Services Agency, Community School of Music & Arts, Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC), Day Worker Center, Hope’s Corner, Mayview Community Health Center and Mentor Tutor Connection.

