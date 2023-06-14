News

Community briefs: Los Altos Heritage Orchard restoration, Juneteenth festival and SENS Research Foundation expansion

by Samantha Stevens / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 14, 2023, 5:35 pm 0
Los Altos History Museum invites public to engage in orchard restoration dialogue

Los Altos History Museum invites the public to engage in a conversation about restoring the oldest remaining orchard in the area on June 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Los Altos Heritage Orchard is one of three remaining orchards in the area. However, the health of the apricot grove has declined due to a series of droughts, according to a statement from the museum.

The museum’s Orchard Commons Committee Chair Jane Packard will lead the discussion by sharing ideas for restoration, guided by soil-building and pollinator-friendly practices. She will also share plans for the installation of a water-wise irrigation drip system spurred by a mini-grant from Valley Water.

“Creating a safe space for all participants to share their thoughts helps everyone better understand the bigger picture,” Dr. Packard said in the statement.

In addition to sharing ideas for best practices, the event organizers aim to “create inviting spaces to showcase the beauty of urban green space, provide equitable access and inclusive shared harvest of the apricots, and invite discovery through citizen science,” the museum said on its website. “Come share your feedback and suggestions as we develop restoration plans.”

The museum aspires to create multi-generational and multicultural programs to enhance inclusive use and appreciation of the environment. This event will give community members the opportunity to give their input as the museum takes the next steps to tend to the orchard.

Registration is required, and costs $10 per person. Admission is free to museum members. A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will be held at the discussion.

Justice Vanguard hosts fourth annual Juneteenth Festival

Justice Vanguard, a local non-profit organization educating communities in dismantling systemic racism, is hosting its fourth annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Hillview Park in Los Altos. General Admission is free for all, but guests can reserve a spot here.

The event will have music, dancing, art, performance, speeches and food and beverages provided by a range of vendors.

Juneteenth celebrates the day, June 19th, 1865, when Union Soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas to spread the news that the Civil War had ended and enslaved people were free.

Any proceeds raised during the event will support Justice Vanguard’s youth education programs, Black Student Scholarship fund and monthly events.

SENS Research Foundation celebrates grand opening of new research center in Mountain View

SENS Research Foundation is hosting the grand opening of its expanded Research Center on Friday, June 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the facility located at 110 Pioneer Way in Mountain View.

Mayor Alison Hicks and Peter Katz, the president of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, will officiate the ribbon-cutting ceremony. SENS Research Foundation CEO Lisa Fabiny-Kiser and Dr. Ravi Jain, vice president of research, will deliver speeches that shed light on the foundation’s mission and notable achievements.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone event in the history of SENS Research Foundation,” Fabiny-Kiser said in a statement. “Our expanded research space enables us to accelerate our progress in developing regenerative therapies for the diseases and disabilities of our aging population. We look forward to sharing our vision and research with the community. If you are interested in our unique damage-repair approach to extending health span, come and tour our facility and meet with our scientists and leadership team.”

The event will include site tours, refreshments, networking opportunities and a media

room open for interviews.

SENS Research Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming how the world researches and treats age-related diseases. With the expansion of its Research Center, SENS will continue its mission to end age-related diseases.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.