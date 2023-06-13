FEMA opens location in Mountain View to offer federal assistance for county residents affected by storms

Local residents impacted by the January storms can now apply for federal disaster assistance at a few locations in Santa Clara County before the deadline on July 25, with a Mountain View location among the few places to get help -- though only until June 15.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) amended its Major Disaster Declaration on May 25 to include Santa Clara County for the Individual Assistance Program, which includes temporary emergency housing or money for home repairs of primary residences and help with medical, dental, personal property, transportation and moving-and-storage expenses that are disaster-related,” county officials said in a June 12 statement.

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is now open at The Pavilion at Redwood Estates, located at 21450 Madrone Dr. in Los Gatos. The dates and hours of operation are June 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; June 14 to June 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and June 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The county’s also offering two Mobile Registration Intake Centers in San Martin and Mountain View, the latter offering assistance between June 13 and 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., outside of the city's Police and Fire Administration Building located at 1000 Villa St.

The San Martin mobile center is located at the agricultural division of the Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency, located at 80 W. Highland Ave., Building K in San Martin.