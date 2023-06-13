FEMA opens location in Mountain View to offer federal assistance for county residents affected by storms

Local residents impacted by the January storms can now apply for federal disaster assistance at a few locations in Santa Clara County before the deadline on July 25, with a Mountain View location among the few places to get help -- though only until June 15.
“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) amended its Major Disaster Declaration on May 25 to include Santa Clara County for the Individual Assistance Program, which includes temporary emergency housing or money for home repairs of primary residences and help with medical, dental, personal property, transportation and moving-and-storage expenses that are disaster-related,” county officials said in a June 12 statement.
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is now open at The Pavilion at Redwood Estates, located at 21450 Madrone Dr. in Los Gatos. The dates and hours of operation are June 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; June 14 to June 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and June 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The county’s also offering two Mobile Registration Intake Centers in San Martin and Mountain View, the latter offering assistance between June 13 and 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., outside of the city's Police and Fire Administration Building located at 1000 Villa St.
The San Martin mobile center is located at the agricultural division of the Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency, located at 80 W. Highland Ave., Building K in San Martin.
According to the county, anyone looking to apply for assistance must bring the following documentation:
• Personal information (address, Social Security number, contact information)
• Household income
• Insurance information
• Bank account information (to deposit assistance funds)
“Since the storms began, the County and our partners have been working to get as much assistance as possible to help community members who were impacted,” said Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management Darrell Ray in the statement. “If you were affected by this disaster, be sure to apply now.”
Santa Clara County residents can also apply for disaster assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the phone. Community members can call FEMA at at 800-621-3362.
