Community foundation awards $100,000 in grant funding to 21 local organizations that serve vulnerable youth

The Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation’s (LAMVCF) latest round of grant funding will support local organizations specifically geared toward serving vulnerable youth and their mental health.
Twenty one organizations that serve people in Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills were selected to receive a total of $100,000 in grant funding, and will use the money for everything from racial justice work, to tutoring and mentorship for youth, to helping college students meet their basic needs.
“Our participatory grant-making committee, made up of residents from Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, and Mountain View, evaluates and recommends grants for approval by the LAMVCF Board of Directors,” the organization said in a June 12 statement.
The committee finalized the recipients in May, which is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and will give out grants ranging from $1,000 to $15,000. Here’s how a few of those organizations plan to use the funds.
Mentor Tutor Connection
Mentor Tutor Connection received $10,000 from the latest round of funding, and the organization’s new Executive Director, Jean Ikeda, said it’s the largest grant her organization has ever received from the Community Foundation.
“We are a small nonprofit that relies on community organizations to support us, and this for Mentor Tutor Connection is considered a very large grant,” Ikeda said.
The money will go directly into the organization’s operational budget, Ikeda said, providing vital funding for the mentoring and tutoring programs offered to local students. The organization provides tutoring for K-8 students, and mentorship for high school teens.
“It just continues to allow us to do the great good that we do,” Ikeda said of the funding. “Our services provide really strong foundations for these students to succeed in school.”
Justice Vanguard
Kenan Moos and Kiyoshi Taylor founded Justice Vanguard in 2020 after George Floyd’s murder and the nationwide protests and demands for racial justice that followed.
“Since 2020 they have led dozens of marches with tens of thousands of people, held events like Black is Beautiful and Juneteenth, hosted webinars, and sat on panels to educate on the inequities within our societies and to share the beauty and rich culture of Black people,” according to the organization’s website.
This coming Saturday, June 17, Justice Vanguard will host their 4th annual Juneteenth Festival in Los Altos at Hillview Park.
The $5,000 grant the organization received from the Community Foundation will help fund the organization’s future events and educational programs.
“We built an education program that we now run in a few different elementary, middle and high schools,” Moos told the Voice. “We teach about things like understanding representation, bias. We talk about the use of media and propaganda and how things can be portrayed. We talk about systems of oppression.”
The money from the grant will help Justice Vanguard build out more educational presentations, Moos said.
“There’s a huge process of doing the research, getting the right media, designing the flow, telling the story,” Moos said. “This money is going to help us do all of that.”
Foothill-De Anza Foundation
The Foothill-De Anza Foundation directly supports students at Foothill and De Anza colleges, and the $5,000 grant received from the community foundation will support the organization’s Hope Initiative, which aims to help students meet their basic needs.
Executive Director Dennis Cima said that can include everything from alleviating food and housing insecurity, to emergency grants, to mental health resources for students.
“This $5,000 grant will go to support our mental health efforts here at the colleges,” Cima said. “In particular, we have a software platform with a third party that we contract with called Timely Care ... that provides students with 24/7 access to mental health counseling, resources and referrals.”
Cima thanked the donors of the Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation for supporting student mental health and allowing the Foothill-De Anza Foundation to provide these services free of charge.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.