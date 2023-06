Slideshow Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District board member Esmeralda Ortiz, center, presents an Adult School graduate with her diploma. Photo courtesy MVLA Adult School. MVLA Adult School graduates pose for a photo. Photo courtesy MVLA Adult School. An MVLA Adult School graduate poses for a photo with two staff members. Photo courtesy MVLA Adult School. Previous Next

Students celebrated their graduation from the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's Adult School in a ceremony on Tuesday, June 6.

The event was a combined commencement ceremony for students graduating from the Adult School's high school diploma and GED programs, as well as the Certified Nursing Assistant and Medical Assistant programs. Adult School officials and district school board members attended the ceremony.