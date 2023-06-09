'Leaps of faith': Mountain View High School graduates nearly 600 seniors

Student speakers talked about the impact of the pandemic on their high school experience, encouraging their classmates to take leaps of faith

Mountain View High School graduates celebrate at the end of commencement in Mountain View on June 8, 2023. Photo by Marvin Fong.

News

'Leaps of faith': Mountain View High School graduates nearly 600 seniors

Student speakers talked about the impact of the pandemic on their high school experience, encouraging their classmates to take leaps of faith

Mountain View High School graduates celebrate at the end of commencement in Mountain View on June 8, 2023. Photo by Marvin Fong.

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 9, 2023, 1:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

As Pomp and Circumstance filled the air on June 8, Mountain View High School seniors made their first appearance in caps and gowns just after 6:30 p.m.

Family and friends stood on their tip-toes to snap photos as the graduates passed by on their way to the bleachers, their decorated graduation caps showing where they’re off to next after being a Spartan for the last four years.

“I could probably spend hours enumerating the special accomplishments of all 562 seniors on this stage,” said Principal Kip Glazer during her speech after all the graduates had found their seats. “With so many brilliant students, this class has demonstrated their academic strength. We have 46 seniors who earned 4.0 unweighted GPA, and 101 seniors with 4.5 weighted GPA.”

Mountain View High School principal Dr. Kip Glazer speaks during commencement in Mountain View on June 8, 2023. Photo by Marvin Fong.

With the 2022-23 school year being Glazer’s first as Mountain View High's principal, she told the crowd that she was “definitely apprehensive about the unknown” when she first stepped on campus last year.

“But my apprehension disappeared almost immediately after I met our incredible students,” Glazer continued. “I find our Spartans to be kind, intelligent, creative and simply brilliant.”

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Glazer praised the class of 2023 for their perseverance through the pandemic, which caused a good chunk of their high school experience to be remote.

“What makes their achievements extra special is how these students got here today,” Glazer said. “Through it all, these seniors have shown their resilience.”

Graduating senior Barbod Vaezeafshar gave the first of two student speeches during the ceremony, and is among the 46 seniors who earned a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA.

As Bay Area students, Vaezeafshar said he and his classmates are often faced with a high-pressure academic environment and were encouraged to set lofty goals for themselves. He challenged his classmates to use that mindset to make a larger impact on the world.

“We can try out for that sports team, but what if we extended athletic access to more groups? We can send that email for an internship, but what if we also work to extend STEM access and create more representation in the field?” Vaezeafshar said. “What if our leaps of faith were done as acts of love for those around us, not as acts of self interest?”

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Graduate Toki Morimoto spoke next, reminding her fellow classmates of how strong they’ve become by navigating the ups and downs of the past four years.

“When tomorrow comes, when our paths split, when we pack our things for our next chapter, we know we are ready,” Morimoto said. “Now it is time for us to go. It is time to take a leap of faith.”

Mountain View High School graduates cheer each other during commencement in Mountain View on June 8, 2023. Photo by Marvin Fong.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

'Leaps of faith': Mountain View High School graduates nearly 600 seniors

Student speakers talked about the impact of the pandemic on their high school experience, encouraging their classmates to take leaps of faith

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 9, 2023, 1:52 pm

As Pomp and Circumstance filled the air on June 8, Mountain View High School seniors made their first appearance in caps and gowns just after 6:30 p.m.

Family and friends stood on their tip-toes to snap photos as the graduates passed by on their way to the bleachers, their decorated graduation caps showing where they’re off to next after being a Spartan for the last four years.

“I could probably spend hours enumerating the special accomplishments of all 562 seniors on this stage,” said Principal Kip Glazer during her speech after all the graduates had found their seats. “With so many brilliant students, this class has demonstrated their academic strength. We have 46 seniors who earned 4.0 unweighted GPA, and 101 seniors with 4.5 weighted GPA.”

With the 2022-23 school year being Glazer’s first as Mountain View High's principal, she told the crowd that she was “definitely apprehensive about the unknown” when she first stepped on campus last year.

“But my apprehension disappeared almost immediately after I met our incredible students,” Glazer continued. “I find our Spartans to be kind, intelligent, creative and simply brilliant.”

Glazer praised the class of 2023 for their perseverance through the pandemic, which caused a good chunk of their high school experience to be remote.

“What makes their achievements extra special is how these students got here today,” Glazer said. “Through it all, these seniors have shown their resilience.”

Graduating senior Barbod Vaezeafshar gave the first of two student speeches during the ceremony, and is among the 46 seniors who earned a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA.

As Bay Area students, Vaezeafshar said he and his classmates are often faced with a high-pressure academic environment and were encouraged to set lofty goals for themselves. He challenged his classmates to use that mindset to make a larger impact on the world.

“We can try out for that sports team, but what if we extended athletic access to more groups? We can send that email for an internship, but what if we also work to extend STEM access and create more representation in the field?” Vaezeafshar said. “What if our leaps of faith were done as acts of love for those around us, not as acts of self interest?”

Graduate Toki Morimoto spoke next, reminding her fellow classmates of how strong they’ve become by navigating the ups and downs of the past four years.

“When tomorrow comes, when our paths split, when we pack our things for our next chapter, we know we are ready,” Morimoto said. “Now it is time for us to go. It is time to take a leap of faith.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.