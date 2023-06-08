News

Mountain View man arrested for illegal narcotics sales, child endangerment

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Thu, Jun 8, 2023
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police detained three people on suspicion of narcotics sales on Wednesday, one of whom had a child allegedly in close proximity to the drugs.

One of the those arrested, a 33-year-old Mountain View man, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Another individual was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from a neighboring agency, and the third detained person was not arrested or cited, police said in a statement. The child was placed into the custody of family members.

Last week, Mountain View's crime suppression unit began investigating potential drug sales happening at a home on the 200 block of Velarde Street, police said. Detectives executed a search warrant at the home, located in Old Mountain View near Landels Elementary, on June 7, where they detained the three individuals.

"During a search of the home, detectives located suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, among other drugs, as well as signs that the drugs were being sold," police said. "A child of one of the detainees was also living in the home and was in close proximity to the narcotics."

The 33-year-old Mountain View suspect was arrested on numerous narcotics sales and transportation charges, as well as child endangerment.

Malea Martin
