Looking for high school graduation coverage? Here's where to find it

With final exams complete and summer vacation right around the corner, seniors at local public high schools are donning their caps and gown this week to walk across the graduation stage and receive their diplomas.

Los Altos and Mountain View high schools are slated to host their commencement ceremonies on Thursday evening, June 8. Alta Vista, the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's alternative school, held its graduation on Wednesday, June 7.

The Mountain View Voice is covering the festivities, including capturing images of the ceremonies and writing accompanying articles, as well as publishing lists of local graduates. Readers can check back on Friday, June 9, to view our full coverage.