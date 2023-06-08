News

Looking for high school graduation coverage? Here's where to find it

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 8, 2023, 12:29 pm 0

Alta Vista High School celebrated its graduation ceremony on June 7, 2023. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

With final exams complete and summer vacation right around the corner, seniors at local public high schools are donning their caps and gown this week to walk across the graduation stage and receive their diplomas.

Los Altos and Mountain View high schools are slated to host their commencement ceremonies on Thursday evening, June 8. Alta Vista, the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's alternative school, held its graduation on Wednesday, June 7.

The Mountain View Voice is covering the festivities, including capturing images of the ceremonies and writing accompanying articles, as well as publishing lists of local graduates. Readers can check back on Friday, June 9, to view our full coverage.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Looking for high school graduation coverage? Here's where to find it

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 8, 2023, 12:29 pm

With final exams complete and summer vacation right around the corner, seniors at local public high schools are donning their caps and gown this week to walk across the graduation stage and receive their diplomas.

Los Altos and Mountain View high schools are slated to host their commencement ceremonies on Thursday evening, June 8. Alta Vista, the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's alternative school, held its graduation on Wednesday, June 7.

The Mountain View Voice is covering the festivities, including capturing images of the ceremonies and writing accompanying articles, as well as publishing lists of local graduates. Readers can check back on Friday, June 9, to view our full coverage.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.