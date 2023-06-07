Arts

'Celebrating Cultures' kicks off events marking Stanford Research Park's 70th anniversary

by Akhil Joondeph / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 7:09 pm 0
Multicultural arts organization Mosaic America presents a blend of Indian and Mexican art forms at the "Celebrating Cultures" event June 8 at Stanford Research Park. Courtesy Swagata B. Photography/Mosaic America.

This Thursday, Stanford Research Park will host “Celebrating Cultures,” the first event in its Summer Celebrations series. From 4-8 p.m., visitors to the park will have the opportunity to watch Chinese dance performances, discover grooves and rhythms in a global percussion workshop, and savor food and drink from Coupa Café. Highlights will include a performance by the Flying Angels Chinese Dance Company, Chinese brush painting with Felix and Bobbi, percussionist James Henry’s House of Samba workshop and a collaborative performance of Indian and Mexican art forms curated by Mosaic America, a multicultural arts presenting organization.

Flying Angels Dance Company will perform at "Celebrating Cultures" kicking off a summer of special events marking the 70th anniversary of Stanford Research Park. Courtesy Flying Angels Dance Company.

The event is one in a series of celebrations (two years-belated) in honor of Stanford Research Park’s 70th anniversary. Founded in 1951, the park is a joint initiative of Stanford University and the city of Palo Alto and the nation’s first technology park. It currently houses over 100 companies, and has been an important incubator for many Silicon Valley projects. In celebration of 70 years of technological entrepreneurship, the park will host monthly events for all ages this summer that highlight cultural practices, technological expertise, artistic excellence and sustainability.

June 8, 4-8 p.m. at The Hub at Stanford Research Park, 3215 Porter Drive, Palo Alto. Tickets are free. eventbrite.com.

