News

Caltrain temporarily suspends weekend service between San Francisco, Millbrae

Change in service caused by ongoing electrification project; a a bus bridge will be available

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 1:09 pm 0

A train comes in at the Caltrain Mountain View Station on Dec. 17, 2019. Due to construction, those on the Peninsula looking to take the train to San Francisco the next two weekends will need to rely on bus service to make the last leg of the journey between Millbrae and San Francisco. Photo by Sammy Dallal

Caltrain service will be suspended this weekend and next between San Francisco and Millbrae for crews to continue work on the ongoing electrification project for the train network.

As a result of the work, there will be no train service between the two cities this Saturday and Sunday and June 17-18. Bus service will be available on a limited basis. See the schedule here: caltrain.com.

These will be the 13th and 14th of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch for passenger service in fall 2024. Thus far, construction crews have installed 59 poles this year along with over 200,000 feet of wire.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Caltrain temporarily suspends weekend service between San Francisco, Millbrae

Change in service caused by ongoing electrification project; a a bus bridge will be available

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 1:09 pm

Caltrain service will be suspended this weekend and next between San Francisco and Millbrae for crews to continue work on the ongoing electrification project for the train network.

As a result of the work, there will be no train service between the two cities this Saturday and Sunday and June 17-18. Bus service will be available on a limited basis. See the schedule here: caltrain.com.

These will be the 13th and 14th of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch for passenger service in fall 2024. Thus far, construction crews have installed 59 poles this year along with over 200,000 feet of wire.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.