Caltrain temporarily suspends weekend service between San Francisco, Millbrae

Caltrain service will be suspended this weekend and next between San Francisco and Millbrae for crews to continue work on the ongoing electrification project for the train network.

As a result of the work, there will be no train service between the two cities this Saturday and Sunday and June 17-18. Bus service will be available on a limited basis. See the schedule here: caltrain.com.

These will be the 13th and 14th of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch for passenger service in fall 2024. Thus far, construction crews have installed 59 poles this year along with over 200,000 feet of wire.