Google reportedly cuts office space in Mountain View, Sunnyvale by more than a million square feet

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 5, 2023, 11:59 am 0
Google is reportedly reducing its office space in Mountain View and Sunnyvale by 1.4 million square feet. Photo by Michelle Le

Google is downsizing its office space in Mountain View and Sunnyvale, reportedly leaving behind more than a million square feet across multiple addresses.

The company confirmed that the tech giant is “ending leases for a number of unoccupied spaces,” but wouldn’t share the exact locations.

According to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle, Google is reducing its Bay Area office space by 1.4 million square feet. The addresses reported by the Chronicle include 222,000 square feet at 750 Moffett Blvd. in Mountain View; 190,000 square feet at 600 Clyde Ave. in Mountain View; 151,000 square feet at 620 National Ave. in Mountain View; 736,000 square feet at Google’s Moffett Park campus in Sunnyvale; and 26,615 square feet at 1215 Bordeaux Drive in Sunnyvale.

When asked to confirm these addresses and the amount of square footage, a Google spokesperson said they would not share the exact details with the media.

"As we work to ensure that our real estate investments match the needs of our hybrid workforce, we’re ending leases for a number of unoccupied spaces,” the spokesperson said. “We remain committed to our longstanding presence in the Bay Area and investing in the local community."

The Voice confirmed on LoopNet that all the properties the Chronicle reported are currently available to be leased.

The Google spokesperson added that the properties they’re leaving are mostly unoccupied because the company has a surplus of space. When asked if the reduction will have any impact on Google’s massive North Bayshore Master Plan in Mountain View, the company said it’s still pursuing entitlements on the development, noting that the Mountain View City Council is slated to discuss the plan at their Tuesday, June 13 council meeting.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

