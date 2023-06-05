Google reportedly cuts office space in Mountain View, Sunnyvale by more than a million square feet

Google is downsizing its office space in Mountain View and Sunnyvale, reportedly leaving behind more than a million square feet across multiple addresses.

The company confirmed that the tech giant is “ending leases for a number of unoccupied spaces,” but wouldn’t share the exact locations.

According to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle, Google is reducing its Bay Area office space by 1.4 million square feet. The addresses reported by the Chronicle include 222,000 square feet at 750 Moffett Blvd. in Mountain View; 190,000 square feet at 600 Clyde Ave. in Mountain View; 151,000 square feet at 620 National Ave. in Mountain View; 736,000 square feet at Google’s Moffett Park campus in Sunnyvale; and 26,615 square feet at 1215 Bordeaux Drive in Sunnyvale.

When asked to confirm these addresses and the amount of square footage, a Google spokesperson said they would not share the exact details with the media.

"As we work to ensure that our real estate investments match the needs of our hybrid workforce, we’re ending leases for a number of unoccupied spaces,” the spokesperson said. “We remain committed to our longstanding presence in the Bay Area and investing in the local community."