Los Altos police arrest man in connection to child sexual abuse case

by Bay City News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 2, 2023, 1:23 pm 0

Police in Los Altos have arrested a suspect in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.

The 23-year-old Los Altos man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a statement from the Los Altos Police Department.

Police, with the assistance of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at a residence located in the 500 block of Cecelia Court.

During the search, investigators located child sexual abuse material, and the man was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact Los Altos police at (650) 947-2689.

