Bay Choral Guild brings 'Pacific Passions II' to the Bay Area

The Bay Choral Guild's spring concert, "Pacific Passions II" features an array of contemporary choral music from West Coast-based composers. The program, which takes place June 2-4 at venues around the Bay Area, actually has its roots in a program that the Guild performed in 2011, hence the "II" on the current program's title.

"There's composers from Seattle, from the San Francisco Bay Area and from the Los Angeles area. The title brings all of them in. We decided to repeat this theme for a concert because we had so much fun the first time," Bay Choral Guild Artistic Director Sanford Dole said in an interview.

The program features Morten Lauridsen’s "Ubi Caritas et Amor," Kevin Memley’s "Gloria in Excelsis Deo," Dale Trumbore’s "Threads of Joy," David Conte’s "Ave Maria," and Dole’s "Glory to God for All Things," plus works by up-and-coming composers Saunder Choi, Reena Esmail, ​Amy Gordon, John Muehleisen, Zanaida Robles, Karen P. Thomas and Eric Tuan.

The works offer some exciting and unique choral music for listeners. With performances of contemporary works, Dole said, "the harmonies can be a little bit denser than more traditional styles and rhythms can be a little bit trickier."

For instance, Esmail's piece, he noted, draws inspiration from a North Indian "tarana" in which singers display their vocal dexterity with series of syllables sung lightning-fast.