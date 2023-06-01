Mountain View man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child pornography

A Mountain View man was sentenced Wednesday to over 12 years in federal prison for possessing and enticing children to engage in the production of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Christopher Raymond Campbell, 37, pleaded guilty in January. He admitted to communicating with multiple minors between March 2021 and March 2022 via social media platforms.

Campbell admitted to using aliases and screennames to dupe his victims into taking sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Prosecutors said that Campbell would present himself as a young girl and talked to other young girls, gaining their trust and persuading them to send him photographs and videos of themselves. He would also pose as multiple people when he interacted with the girls.

Campbell also admitted to recording and saving live videos of his communications with the girls. He would also "coach" the girls to do sexual things with their bodies, despite the pain it sometimes caused, including a 9-year-old girl.