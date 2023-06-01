Community briefs: Free 3D printing summer camp, music at the Mountain View library and construction trades program accepting applications

By the end of the camp, students can expect to learn how to make basic structures and designs.

The camp, called Printing the Future, is currently accepting registrations and is open to students ages six to 13 who want to “flex their innate curiosity and test their imagination to the limit as they bring their ideas to life as 3D designs and then to 3D-printed figures and structures,” a statement announcing the summer camp said.

The kickoff concert will be held this Saturday, June 3. The event will start at 2 p.m. with a performance from Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Megan Schoenbohm. At 2:45 p.m., community members can enjoy popsicles and ice cream before a welcome message from the mayor at 3 p.m. The concert will finish off with a performance from bluegrass group The Goat Hill Girls at 3:15 p.m.

“Get the summer started with a celebration at the library,” an event statement said. “Bring a blanket to Pioneer Park and enjoy two musical performances, activities and frozen treats on the grass. And while you're here, don't forget to register the whole family for our Summer Reading Program, where everyone from babies to adults can earn rewards by reading and using the library.”

Lee is hosting both in-person and online sessions. The full list of sessions, including dates, times and locations, can be found here . Those interested in signing up for the online camp can register here , and those interested in the in-person sessions can pre-register here . Any questions can be directed to printingthefutured [email protected]

“It'll start off by teaching basic 3D printing safety and the limitations of 3D printing,” Lee said. “And as the weeks progress, they'll familiarize themselves to the CAD software and learn how to make their imaginations into a reality.”

In order to apply for TOP, interested applicants must first attend an information session. To reserve a spot at one of these sessions, sign up here by the June 14 deadline. Any questions about the program can be directed to [email protected]

“No experience is necessary, just a high school diploma or GED, CA driver’s license, reliable transportation and the motivation to learn,” a program statement said. “TOP is open to job seekers of all ages (18 and up) who are ready to start a full-time, hands-on career.”

Offered in partnership with San Jose City College, work2future, and Silicon Valley’s construction industry, TOP teaches participants what it takes to become a working apprentice in a skilled construction trade – including careers ranging from bricklayers, to painters, to sheet metal workers, and much more.

The library’s Summer Reading program spans from June 1 to July 31, and the events are free and open to all. Children and teens who read or listen to audiobooks for 25 days this summer earn a free book of their choice and the chance to win a gift card.

Community briefs: Free 3D printing summer camp, music at the Mountain View library and construction trades program accepting applications