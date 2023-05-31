News

Mountain View police arrest 19-year-old man for alleged inappropriate relationship with child

The suspect was allegedly in a relationship with a girl under 14 years old

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Wed, May 31, 2023, 6:21 pm
A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday when Mountain View police discovered that the driver was allegedly in a relationship with a child under the age of 14.

The suspect was first contacted by Mountain View police during a traffic stop on May 11, when he was pulled over for having multiple vehicle violations.

“As soon as our officer approached the driver, he noticed the man appeared nervous,” a police statement said.

The officer saw that a young girl was also in the car, and sensed that something wasn’t right, according to the statement.

“During the course of his investigation, he learned that the girl, who was not yet a teenager, and the man, who is an adult, were allegedly in a relationship,” police said.

The 19-year-old Sunnyvale resident was detained and arrested on May 29 on a warrant following a review by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“The girl was returned to her home in Mountain View following the car stop on May 11,” police added.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

