Mountain View police arrest 19-year-old man for alleged inappropriate relationship with child

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday when Mountain View police discovered that the driver was allegedly in a relationship with a child under the age of 14.

The suspect was first contacted by Mountain View police during a traffic stop on May 11, when he was pulled over for having multiple vehicle violations.

“As soon as our officer approached the driver, he noticed the man appeared nervous,” a police statement said.

The officer saw that a young girl was also in the car, and sensed that something wasn’t right, according to the statement.

“During the course of his investigation, he learned that the girl, who was not yet a teenager, and the man, who is an adult, were allegedly in a relationship,” police said.