News

City of Mountain View, school districts sign short term agreement to share Shoreline property tax money

After years of negotiation, agencies agree on revenue-sharing agreement while working on longer-term plan

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 1:10 pm 1
Time to read: about 3 minutes

The rural North Bayshore neighborhood in Mountain View, pictured in March 2020, will be transformed in coming decades, thanks in large part to massive Google developments -- raising the stakes for local school districts, which want a cut of the resulting tax revenue. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The city of Mountain View and local school districts came to a short-term agreement on Tuesday over how much money local schools will receive this year from the Shoreline Community’s tax revenue.

The decision ensures that the school districts get a cut of the property tax money generated in North Bayshore this year – about $5.7 million annually for the Mountain View Whisman School District and $3.6 million for the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District – while also buying more time for the parties to negotiate a long-term agreement.

“We needed to have a short-term agreement. We all came to the conclusion that that would be in our best interest,” Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph told the Voice after the May 30 meeting.

Schools typically receive a large portion of city property tax revenue, but the Shoreline Community, a special tax district encompassing properties north of Highway 101, is an exception – something that’s caused tension between the city and local school districts over the years.

Established in the 1969, the Shoreline Community is an unusual tax district located in Mountain View’s North Bayshore area. It’s a separate legal entity from the city, and the vast majority of the tax revenue from the area is managed by the city in order to fund improvements in the Shoreline area.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

When the tax district was first created, it was a largely undeveloped area of the city. Fifty years later, land value has skyrocketed in the area and is now home to tech behemoths like Google – making the tax revenue coming out of the area much higher.

In 2006, the city's Shoreline Community entered into an agreement with the two school districts. Dubbed the Education Enhancement Reserve Joint Powers Agreement (JPA), the city agreed to provide annual payments to the school districts from the Shoreline Community. In 2013, the three entities entered into a new JPA that continued the arrangement for another 10 years – which means it’s set to expire this year and needs to be renegotiated.

The city and school districts started meeting in 2019 to come up with a successor agreement. But exactly how much the school districts should receive from the Shoreline Community has been a point of contention: The districts have argued that they should receive their full tax rate allocation from the region, while city officials have said that this would be tantamount to defunding the district and would be detrimental to the city’s general fund.

Meanwhile, with Google’s plans to build thousands of new homes in the North Bayshore area, school district officials say they’re going to need more funding to accommodate a large increase in students.

By November last year, with negotiations still underway, it became clear that more time was needed. The JPA Board suggested that the three parties enter into a short-term agreement so that payments to the school districts continue to receive annual payments while negotiations over a longer tax-sharing agreement continue.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

That short term agreement was unanimously approved by the JPA Board – made up of City Manager Kimbra McCarthy, Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Rudolph and Mountain View Los Altos Superintendent Nellie Meyer – on May 30.

Per the agreement, the school districts will each receive a minimum payment for the next fiscal year from the Shoreline Community – about $5.7 million for MVWSD, and about $3.6 million for MVLA, which is slightly more than what the districts received last fiscal year. The districts will additionally receive adjusted payment based on the percent change in property tax revenues over the next year, and an additional one-time payment equal to 10% of the adjustment payment.

“For illustrative purposes, if property tax revenues in the Shoreline Community were to increase by 10%, the (total) payment would be approximately $6.3 million to MVWSD and $4 million to MVLAUHSD, resulting in a total of $10.3 million,” the proposed agreement states.

The newly negotiated agreement also added some language to provide assurance that future plans for the Shoreline area will “address the increased demand for infrastructure, school district facilities, affordable housing and services generated by new development.”

Rudolph said in an interview that he was pleased with the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s good to have the first step done,” Rudolph said of signing the short term agreement. “Obviously there’s still some other work to be done, but we’ve immediately applied the amount that we’re receiving towards our kids. So that’s been a good help to address issues around class size, as well as mental health and special education services.”

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

City of Mountain View, school districts sign short term agreement to share Shoreline property tax money

After years of negotiation, agencies agree on revenue-sharing agreement while working on longer-term plan

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 1:10 pm

The city of Mountain View and local school districts came to a short-term agreement on Tuesday over how much money local schools will receive this year from the Shoreline Community’s tax revenue.

The decision ensures that the school districts get a cut of the property tax money generated in North Bayshore this year – about $5.7 million annually for the Mountain View Whisman School District and $3.6 million for the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District – while also buying more time for the parties to negotiate a long-term agreement.

“We needed to have a short-term agreement. We all came to the conclusion that that would be in our best interest,” Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph told the Voice after the May 30 meeting.

Schools typically receive a large portion of city property tax revenue, but the Shoreline Community, a special tax district encompassing properties north of Highway 101, is an exception – something that’s caused tension between the city and local school districts over the years.

Established in the 1969, the Shoreline Community is an unusual tax district located in Mountain View’s North Bayshore area. It’s a separate legal entity from the city, and the vast majority of the tax revenue from the area is managed by the city in order to fund improvements in the Shoreline area.

When the tax district was first created, it was a largely undeveloped area of the city. Fifty years later, land value has skyrocketed in the area and is now home to tech behemoths like Google – making the tax revenue coming out of the area much higher.

In 2006, the city's Shoreline Community entered into an agreement with the two school districts. Dubbed the Education Enhancement Reserve Joint Powers Agreement (JPA), the city agreed to provide annual payments to the school districts from the Shoreline Community. In 2013, the three entities entered into a new JPA that continued the arrangement for another 10 years – which means it’s set to expire this year and needs to be renegotiated.

The city and school districts started meeting in 2019 to come up with a successor agreement. But exactly how much the school districts should receive from the Shoreline Community has been a point of contention: The districts have argued that they should receive their full tax rate allocation from the region, while city officials have said that this would be tantamount to defunding the district and would be detrimental to the city’s general fund.

Meanwhile, with Google’s plans to build thousands of new homes in the North Bayshore area, school district officials say they’re going to need more funding to accommodate a large increase in students.

By November last year, with negotiations still underway, it became clear that more time was needed. The JPA Board suggested that the three parties enter into a short-term agreement so that payments to the school districts continue to receive annual payments while negotiations over a longer tax-sharing agreement continue.

That short term agreement was unanimously approved by the JPA Board – made up of City Manager Kimbra McCarthy, Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Rudolph and Mountain View Los Altos Superintendent Nellie Meyer – on May 30.

Per the agreement, the school districts will each receive a minimum payment for the next fiscal year from the Shoreline Community – about $5.7 million for MVWSD, and about $3.6 million for MVLA, which is slightly more than what the districts received last fiscal year. The districts will additionally receive adjusted payment based on the percent change in property tax revenues over the next year, and an additional one-time payment equal to 10% of the adjustment payment.

“For illustrative purposes, if property tax revenues in the Shoreline Community were to increase by 10%, the (total) payment would be approximately $6.3 million to MVWSD and $4 million to MVLAUHSD, resulting in a total of $10.3 million,” the proposed agreement states.

The newly negotiated agreement also added some language to provide assurance that future plans for the Shoreline area will “address the increased demand for infrastructure, school district facilities, affordable housing and services generated by new development.”

Rudolph said in an interview that he was pleased with the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s good to have the first step done,” Rudolph said of signing the short term agreement. “Obviously there’s still some other work to be done, but we’ve immediately applied the amount that we’re receiving towards our kids. So that’s been a good help to address issues around class size, as well as mental health and special education services.”

Comments

gcoladon
Registered user
Slater
14 hours ago
gcoladon, Slater
Registered user
14 hours ago

Does anyone happen to know how much money would go to the MVWSD and MVLAHSD annually if the districts got what they argued for: "that they should receive their full tax rate allocation from the region"?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.