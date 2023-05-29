News

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley postpones world premiere of musical that was set to begin in July

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, May 29, 2023, 9:31 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has postponed its world premiere production of the musical "Alice Bliss" that had been slated for this summer. Pictured, from left, are Molly Bell, Dawn L. Troupe, Gemma Bulos, and Rachel Handler in a developmental reading of "Alice Bliss" staged by TheatreWorks at Montalvo Arts Center. Courtesy Peter Chenot/TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announced this week that it's postponing the world premiere production of the new musical "Alice Bliss" that had been set to run July 12 through Aug. 6 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.

The company cited high costs and the continuing impact of the pandemic as factors in the decision.

“TheatreWorks has a rich legacy of fostering new works and we give our professional ‘all’ when we bring these stories to the stage, augmenting additional costs with added funds from a variety of sources, including our own reserves. However, since the pandemic we have experienced various revenue losses, mostly due to subscription attrition – a trend experienced by theatres nationwide. As such, we find we cannot do justice to 'Alice Bliss' at this time and have made the extremely hard decision to postpone this production to the future. We feel it is prudent, both to ensure that this show receives the first outing it deserves and to ensure that TheatreWorks maintains its own fiscal stability in the coming months and years,” said TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s Executive Director Debbie Chinn in a press release.

"Alice Bliss" is a musical set in upstate New York about a teenager who tries to hold her family together while her father has gone to fight in the Iraq War. The show is based on the novel by Laura Harrington with book by Karen Hartman, music by Jenny Giering and lyrics by Adam Gwon.

TheatreWorks partnered with Saratoga's Montalvo Arts Center in 2021 to host a residency to help develop the show, following a similar process that works typically go through for the company's New Works Festival, though due to the pandemic, the piece ended up being developed as a stand-alone project.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The company's next production, "Steel Magnolias," will continue as planned, opening early next month. Robert Harling's show about a close sisterhood of women in a small Southern town runs June 7 through July 2 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts.

"Alice Bliss" does not yet have a new production date, according to CBCO PR/Marketing, which handles publicity for TheatreWorks. Those with tickets for "Alice Bliss" have four options: convert their tickets into passes for TheatreWorks' New Works Festival, taking place Aug. 11-20; exchange the tickets for a performance of "Steel Magnolias;" donate the value of the tickets to the company or get a full refund.

For more information visit theatreworks.org or call the box office at 877-662-8978.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley postpones world premiere of musical that was set to begin in July

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, May 29, 2023, 9:31 am

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announced this week that it's postponing the world premiere production of the new musical "Alice Bliss" that had been set to run July 12 through Aug. 6 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto.

The company cited high costs and the continuing impact of the pandemic as factors in the decision.

“TheatreWorks has a rich legacy of fostering new works and we give our professional ‘all’ when we bring these stories to the stage, augmenting additional costs with added funds from a variety of sources, including our own reserves. However, since the pandemic we have experienced various revenue losses, mostly due to subscription attrition – a trend experienced by theatres nationwide. As such, we find we cannot do justice to 'Alice Bliss' at this time and have made the extremely hard decision to postpone this production to the future. We feel it is prudent, both to ensure that this show receives the first outing it deserves and to ensure that TheatreWorks maintains its own fiscal stability in the coming months and years,” said TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s Executive Director Debbie Chinn in a press release.

"Alice Bliss" is a musical set in upstate New York about a teenager who tries to hold her family together while her father has gone to fight in the Iraq War. The show is based on the novel by Laura Harrington with book by Karen Hartman, music by Jenny Giering and lyrics by Adam Gwon.

TheatreWorks partnered with Saratoga's Montalvo Arts Center in 2021 to host a residency to help develop the show, following a similar process that works typically go through for the company's New Works Festival, though due to the pandemic, the piece ended up being developed as a stand-alone project.

The company's next production, "Steel Magnolias," will continue as planned, opening early next month. Robert Harling's show about a close sisterhood of women in a small Southern town runs June 7 through July 2 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts.

"Alice Bliss" does not yet have a new production date, according to CBCO PR/Marketing, which handles publicity for TheatreWorks. Those with tickets for "Alice Bliss" have four options: convert their tickets into passes for TheatreWorks' New Works Festival, taking place Aug. 11-20; exchange the tickets for a performance of "Steel Magnolias;" donate the value of the tickets to the company or get a full refund.

For more information visit theatreworks.org or call the box office at 877-662-8978.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.