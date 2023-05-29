State Parks offer free admissions to vets, active and reserve military on Memorial Day

California State Parks is offering free admission to 130 state parks to veterans, and active and reserve military members in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

"State Parks invites these brave people and their families to enjoy the beauty, peace, and rich history of their public lands," said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. "Thank you for sacrificing so much for your nation, for your families, and for our freedom."

Residents must show a valid military ID or proof of discharge to receive free admission to parks like Mount Tamalpais, Angel Island and China Camp. Locally, Portola Redwoods State Park in La Honda, Half Moon Bay State Beach and Pescadero State Beach are offering free admission.

State parks were first allowed to offer free admission to current and former service members on Memorial Day via former Governor Edmund Brown's Assembly Bill 150 in 2013.

A list of all participating parks is available at parks.ca.gov/MemorialDay2023.