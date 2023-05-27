News

State approves Mountain View's housing element

The city found out about the long-awaited approval on May 26

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's housing element document, which shows how the city will be able to accommodate more than 11,000 housing units in the next eight years, was approved by the state on May 26. Photo by Michelle Le

The city of Mountain View announced Friday that its housing element has received approval from Sacramento.

The housing element is a state-mandated, once-every-eight years process in which cities must prove how they’ll meet housing targets set by the state. For Mountain View, that meant showing how it was going to accommodate adding more than 11,000 housing units to the city's stock through 2031.

After the Mountain View City Council approved a draft housing element last month, the city sent it off to the California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD) with hopes that it would pass muster.

That long-awaited approval came in the form of a letter on Friday, May 26, city officials said in a statement. The state deemed Mountain View's latest draft to be in "substantial compliance" with Housing Element Law.

“Mountain View is among only a few cities in our region to have a certified housing element that substantially complies with state law,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in the statement. “Under the steady leadership of the city council, this certification is a reflection of the countless hours dedicated by staff and the community in developing a comprehensive housing policy for Mountain View."

Now that it has a compliant document on the books with the state, the city also gets to close the door on builder's remedy, a stipulation of state law that allows developers to skirt around a city’s local zoning laws if the city is out of compliance with state housing element law.

The state's approval comes after more than two years of work by city staff and council, the city's statement said, adding that the final product "includes programs supporting affordable housing production, preservation, tenant protections, fair housing, homelessness prevention and many more."

Mayor Hicks said that with the new housing element now approved, Mountain View "will continue to lead in affordable housing development in the years to come.”

Malea Martin
Malea Martin

