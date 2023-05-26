News

Voice honored in statewide journalism awards for news coverage

by Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 26, 2023, 1:01 pm 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Voice received honors for coverage of new city parking laws taking effect, which displaced vehicle dwellers. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Mountain View Voice picked up four awards for its news coverage on topics ranging from mental health to composting, according to results from the California News Publishers Association's 2022 California Journalism Awards that were released last week.

The Voice competes with other digital publications in the second-largest category, which includes news organizations that get between 100,000 and 400,000 monthly unique visitors.

Voice reporter Malea Martin won first place in the coverage of local government category with a pair of stories: 'A lot of confusion, panic and fear' as Mountain View's RV dwellers face enforcement of new parking rules and 'Police isn't the way you deal with this': Mountain View residents express frustration over city's RV response. Judges commented that her reporting did a "great job bringing people's plights to this story, blending government logistics and human stress to cope with changes."

After loose rules regarding outdoor dining in the first two years of the pandemic, businesses were asked to take down tent structures. Photo by Malea Martin.

Visual Journalist Magali Gauthier won second place for the Voice in the highly competitive open competition for video with her piece on the new state composting law. The story covers the impacts of SB 1383, and includes a Q&A on what the law changes for residents on a practical level.

A bullldozer goes to pick up unsorted organic waste at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Martin took second for coverage of business and the economy with her story Tents must come down, city says, as restaurants and customers push back. The story explored the tension between the city and local restaurants on outdoor dining rules that changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Martin also received third-place honors for in-depth reporting with her story, Why it's so hard for kids in crisis to access the mental health care they need in Santa Clara County. The coverage of local mental health care was part of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism's 2022 California Fellowship.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Voice honored in statewide journalism awards for news coverage

by Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 26, 2023, 1:01 pm

The Mountain View Voice picked up four awards for its news coverage on topics ranging from mental health to composting, according to results from the California News Publishers Association's 2022 California Journalism Awards that were released last week.

The Voice competes with other digital publications in the second-largest category, which includes news organizations that get between 100,000 and 400,000 monthly unique visitors.

Voice reporter Malea Martin won first place in the coverage of local government category with a pair of stories: 'A lot of confusion, panic and fear' as Mountain View's RV dwellers face enforcement of new parking rules and 'Police isn't the way you deal with this': Mountain View residents express frustration over city's RV response. Judges commented that her reporting did a "great job bringing people's plights to this story, blending government logistics and human stress to cope with changes."

Visual Journalist Magali Gauthier won second place for the Voice in the highly competitive open competition for video with her piece on the new state composting law. The story covers the impacts of SB 1383, and includes a Q&A on what the law changes for residents on a practical level.

Martin took second for coverage of business and the economy with her story Tents must come down, city says, as restaurants and customers push back. The story explored the tension between the city and local restaurants on outdoor dining rules that changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin also received third-place honors for in-depth reporting with her story, Why it's so hard for kids in crisis to access the mental health care they need in Santa Clara County. The coverage of local mental health care was part of the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism's 2022 California Fellowship.

Comments

sarahdox
Registered user
Monta Loma
7 hours ago
sarahdox, Monta Loma
Registered user
7 hours ago

Congratulations to the winners and to the Voice for employing talented and professional reporters!
The Voice is an exceptional paper with exceptional folks!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.