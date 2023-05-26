Voice honored in statewide journalism awards for news coverage

The Mountain View Voice picked up four awards for its news coverage on topics ranging from mental health to composting, according to results from the California News Publishers Association's 2022 California Journalism Awards that were released last week.

The Voice competes with other digital publications in the second-largest category, which includes news organizations that get between 100,000 and 400,000 monthly unique visitors.

Voice reporter Malea Martin won first place in the coverage of local government category with a pair of stories: 'A lot of confusion, panic and fear' as Mountain View's RV dwellers face enforcement of new parking rules and 'Police isn't the way you deal with this': Mountain View residents express frustration over city's RV response. Judges commented that her reporting did a "great job bringing people's plights to this story, blending government logistics and human stress to cope with changes."

Visual Journalist Magali Gauthier won second place for the Voice in the highly competitive open competition for video with her piece on the new state composting law. The story covers the impacts of SB 1383, and includes a Q&A on what the law changes for residents on a practical level.

Martin took second for coverage of business and the economy with her story Tents must come down, city says, as restaurants and customers push back. The story explored the tension between the city and local restaurants on outdoor dining rules that changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.