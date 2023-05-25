Mountain View lifts most water conservation measures, rescinding drought emergency in place since last year

The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday lifted restrictive water conservation measures in effect for nearly a year.

The council rescinded a stage 2 water emergency in place since June 28 that had included limiting outdoor irrigation to two days per week citywide.

"Although this most recent water shortage emergency is officially over, the city continues to support long-term water use efficiency efforts," according to an update from the city on Wednesday.

As of April 2023, California water supply conditions have improved, with the state's snowpack exceeding 250% and many reservoirs reaching historic high levels.

Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted most statewide drought restrictions in March and several Bay Area water systems have ended their emergency drought rules, including the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the Santa Clara Valley Water District, the Alameda County Water District, the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the Contra Costa Water District and Sonoma Water.