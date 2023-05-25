Community briefs: Free EV charging, learning about housing instability, and downtown Mountain View

The city of Mountain View’s Human Relations Commission invites the community to ask the question, "What does housing instability look like in Mountain View?”

Ethan Sprague, SVP of Sales, Marketing and Policy at FreeWire, said the company hopes that this promotion “will bring awareness to more drivers of their charging options and demonstrate our commitment to accelerating electrification.”

“The Boost Charger is a battery-integrated ultrafast charger,” the company said in a statement . “A single EV can charge at 150 kW, or two EVs can charge simultaneously at 75 kW. FreeWire’s energy requirements are nearly 10x lower than traditional chargers, reducing peak energy demand, saving grid strain and providing lower-cost power. The battery-integrated design allows for reduced demand charges and more efficient energy usage.”

Those who want to take advantage of the free trial can head to the Chevron station located at 45 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View, where FreeWire recently deployed a new Boost Charger fuel station.

The event will also feature an art showcase with dozens of artworks by housing insecure residents. Light refreshments will be served, and translation services are available.

“At the event, the HRC will bring together several of our unstably housed neighbors to share their stories: Their day to day challenges, their hopes, their humanity,” said HRC member IdaRose Sylvester. “Housing insecurity is not just what you think of as visible homelessness. Along with those who lack shelter, we will also hear from people like seniors, families living many to one house, those in below market rate housing, and more, hearing their amazing stories of persistence.”

The event, “A Place Called Home,” will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 at the Mountain View Community Center, located at 201 S Rengstorff Ave. While online registrations are no longer available, event organizers said community members are welcome to register in person at tonight’s event.

The HRC is hosting an event to bring residents together to learn about local experiences of housing instability “through personal stories, conversation and art,” according to the event webpage .

The June 3 event will be held in the alley just outside the barbershop, located at 357 Castro Street, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It costs $25 to attend, but all attendees will receive a $10 Dandies gift card, plus a chance to shop discounts on local products included in the pop-up shop. There will also be gift card giveaways for the best dressed attendees, event organizers said.

“Looking to mingle, make new friends, and have a good time? Look no further than our upcoming local socializing event in Mountain View” Dandies said of the event . “With plenty of activities, including live music, delicious food, exciting raffle prizes and a chance to shop at a pop-up featuring local businesses, you're sure to have a blast.”

Community briefs: Free EV charging, learning about housing instability, and downtown Mountain View