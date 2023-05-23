News

Mountain View resident was among the victims of Monday's horrific Highway 101 crash in Sunnyvale

The chain-reaction accident left three dead and five injured, closing the freeway for nearly nine hours

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, May 23, 2023, 11:09 am
A 24-year-old Mountain View resident was among the three people who died in a May 22 chain-reaction collision on Highway 101.

The Santa Clara County coroner identified the three people who died following a multi-car accident on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale on Monday. One of them was a Mountain View resident.

NBC Bay Area reported that the victims include Paul August Dennig Jr., 24, a resident of Mountain View; Nicacio Negrete Gutierrez, 53, a resident of Sunnyvale; and Tyler Tolentino Rasay, 28, a resident of South San Francisco.

The chain-reaction collision was reported around 12:30 a.m. on May 22 on northbound 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck traveling north struck the center divider, blocking some northbound lanes and causing other cars to crash. Three people got out of their cars and were gathered nearby when another vehicle collided with them. Two victims were thrown into southbound lanes where they were struck by another vehicle.

Six vehicles were involved with the chain reaction, which killed three people and sent another five to the hospital. Following the incident, the CHP fully closed the freeway for nearly nine hours and diverted traffic at Lawrence Expressway and N. Matilda Avenue.

Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Uploaded: Tue, May 23, 2023, 11:09 am

