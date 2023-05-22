VP Kamala Harris arrives in Mountain View to deliver remarks in Sunnyvale on semiconductor research

Vice President Kamala Harris flew into Mountain View’s Moffett Federal Airfield this morning before heading to Sunnyvale to deliver remarks about the administration’s investment in semiconductor research.

According to the vice president’s daily schedule, Harris arrived at Moffett around 11:10 a.m. on Monday, May 22. At noon, she was slated to convene a roundtable with tech CEOs to discuss semiconductor research and development, followed by remarks at 1:30 p.m. about the administration’s implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act.

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan act into law in August 2022, CHIPS being an acronym for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors. The legislation promised “historic investments” in semiconductor research and development, “ensuring U.S. leadership in the technology that forms the foundation of everything from automobiles to household appliances to defense systems,” according to a White House fact sheet.

“The CHIPS and Science Act will unlock hundreds of billions more in private sector semiconductor investment across the country, including production essential to national defense and critical sectors,” the White House added.

The latest private sector investment comes from Applied Materials, a semiconductor and display equipment company headquartered in Santa Clara, with additional Bay Area locations in Sunnyvale and many more across the globe. The company announced May 22 that it plans to invest up to $4 billion on a new semiconductor innovation center in Sunnyvale, which could create up to 2,000 engineering jobs, according to the company.