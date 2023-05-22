News

New Los Altos High principal picked to replace longtime leader

Tracey Runeare currently serves as principal of Harbor High School in Santa Cruz

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, May 22, 2023, 7:57 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Courtesy Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District

Tracey Runeare has been selected to succeed Wynne Satterwhite as the principal of Los Altos High School starting this fall, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the school has had a new leader.

Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District (MVLA) Superintendent Nellie Meyer announced the appointment during a Monday, May 22, school board meeting. Satterwhite, who has led Los Altos High since 2004, announced last month that she plans to retire after this school year.

Runeare told the school board at Monday's meeting that she is excited for the new position, noting Satterwhite's long tenure at Los Altos High.

"I want to thank her so much for her work there and I feel privileged to take her place at the lead at the high school," Runeare said. "I'm very excited to get started."

Runeare comes to Los Altos from Harbor High School in Santa Cruz, where she has served as principal since 2016, according to an MVLA press release. She was previously the school's assistant principal and has also worked as an assistant principal at Watsonville High School and as a social studies teacher, the release said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"I am confident her high school administrative experience, instructional background and values, and commitment to equity will complement our strong LAHS culture," Superintendent Nellie Meyer said in the release.

Runeare has a bachelor's degree in social science and a master's in education from San Jose State University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from San Francisco State University. Runeare's doctorate focuses on transformative leadership, social justice and equity, Meyer told the board, adding that she expects to receive it next May.

"I have always been drawn to public education," Runeare said in the press release. "I see it as a part of a larger project that includes protecting our democracy and breaking down economic and social barriers embedded in our society and the educational system."

Born in Santa Cruz and raised in Morgan Hill, Runeare currently lives with her family in Ben Lomond, the release said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

New Los Altos High principal picked to replace longtime leader

Tracey Runeare currently serves as principal of Harbor High School in Santa Cruz

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, May 22, 2023, 7:57 pm

Tracey Runeare has been selected to succeed Wynne Satterwhite as the principal of Los Altos High School starting this fall, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the school has had a new leader.

Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District (MVLA) Superintendent Nellie Meyer announced the appointment during a Monday, May 22, school board meeting. Satterwhite, who has led Los Altos High since 2004, announced last month that she plans to retire after this school year.

Runeare told the school board at Monday's meeting that she is excited for the new position, noting Satterwhite's long tenure at Los Altos High.

"I want to thank her so much for her work there and I feel privileged to take her place at the lead at the high school," Runeare said. "I'm very excited to get started."

Runeare comes to Los Altos from Harbor High School in Santa Cruz, where she has served as principal since 2016, according to an MVLA press release. She was previously the school's assistant principal and has also worked as an assistant principal at Watsonville High School and as a social studies teacher, the release said.

"I am confident her high school administrative experience, instructional background and values, and commitment to equity will complement our strong LAHS culture," Superintendent Nellie Meyer said in the release.

Runeare has a bachelor's degree in social science and a master's in education from San Jose State University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from San Francisco State University. Runeare's doctorate focuses on transformative leadership, social justice and equity, Meyer told the board, adding that she expects to receive it next May.

"I have always been drawn to public education," Runeare said in the press release. "I see it as a part of a larger project that includes protecting our democracy and breaking down economic and social barriers embedded in our society and the educational system."

Born in Santa Cruz and raised in Morgan Hill, Runeare currently lives with her family in Ben Lomond, the release said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.