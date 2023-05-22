New Los Altos High principal picked to replace longtime leader

Tracey Runeare has been selected to succeed Wynne Satterwhite as the principal of Los Altos High School starting this fall, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the school has had a new leader.
Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District (MVLA) Superintendent Nellie Meyer announced the appointment during a Monday, May 22, school board meeting. Satterwhite, who has led Los Altos High since 2004, announced last month that she plans to retire after this school year.
Runeare told the school board at Monday's meeting that she is excited for the new position, noting Satterwhite's long tenure at Los Altos High.
"I want to thank her so much for her work there and I feel privileged to take her place at the lead at the high school," Runeare said. "I'm very excited to get started."
Runeare comes to Los Altos from Harbor High School in Santa Cruz, where she has served as principal since 2016, according to an MVLA press release. She was previously the school's assistant principal and has also worked as an assistant principal at Watsonville High School and as a social studies teacher, the release said.
"I am confident her high school administrative experience, instructional background and values, and commitment to equity will complement our strong LAHS culture," Superintendent Nellie Meyer said in the release.
Runeare has a bachelor's degree in social science and a master's in education from San Jose State University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from San Francisco State University. Runeare's doctorate focuses on transformative leadership, social justice and equity, Meyer told the board, adding that she expects to receive it next May.
"I have always been drawn to public education," Runeare said in the press release. "I see it as a part of a larger project that includes protecting our democracy and breaking down economic and social barriers embedded in our society and the educational system."
Born in Santa Cruz and raised in Morgan Hill, Runeare currently lives with her family in Ben Lomond, the release said.
